Are we going to cultivate more serotonin and less cortisol in life? – Health and wellness

Today is the last day of White January Campaign: awareness to take care of mental health. But, the importance to the theme must be relevant all year round, right? Symbolically, January is a blank page, a time to take stock of your life and start drafting your goals and objectives for the year. Therefore, the healthy eating, routine workoutpractice of meditation and yogain addition to taking care of sleep and intestine are important elements for mental health and physicsthen, taking care of mental health is taking care of life as a whole. So, let’s stimulate more production in the body of serotonin (a hormone linked to well-being) and less than cortisol (stress hormone)? Even simple moments like playing with pets and children stimulate hormones to improve quality of life. For us, playing with the doggo is too good, isn’t it? And a baby’s smile? It’s a feeling of peace for sure! The brain thanks you.





People, in general, have a very busy routine in which they leave aside essential habits, such as balanced diet and practice of physical exercises to devote more time to work and other activities. However, when we forget to look at our health, we start a hormonal dysregulation in our organism. Social demands, whether at work or at home, initiates a hormone-mediated stress situation cortisol. Too much of it can change the intestinal permeability and the your microbiota (bacteria).

Associated with the intake of fast-foods, for a short period of time, a chronic inflammation mediated by stress. One fact is that your intestinal flora is responsible for the production of a hormone that provides well-being and happiness. from the amino acid L-tryptophan is synthesized to serotonin. When you change the microbiota, then this production is reduced. Therefore, the feeling of well-being diminishes and the stress, insomnia and even anxiety. Shall we take care of the intestine?

Therefore, the initial step to control all this is not to forget the fundamental practices, such as food, sleepcare for the intestine and the practice of physical exercise. Controlling mental stress is very important. Some studies indicate that the yoga and meditation may assist in the reduction of hormones that participate in the activation of inflammation by stress.

Shall we look at each other more affectionately?

