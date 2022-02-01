At BBB, Tiago Abravanel complains about Silvio Santos; see who will inherit fortune – 02/01/2022 – Illustrated

Actor Tiago Abravanel, leader of “Big Brother Brasil 2022” and grandson of Silvio Santos, revealed on Globo’s reality show that he feels distant from his paternal grandfather who owns SBT and that this part of the family is very disunited. In addition to saying that he suffered for never having been integrated into the patriarch’s surroundings, he exposed his discomfort in relation to homophobic statements made by his aunt Patricia Abravanel.

“I learned to take it a little easier today, but it already hurt me too much to know that I was celebrating Christmas — me, my mother, my sisters and my nephews — and the rest of the family was all together. It hurts. in me”, he said in conversation with Rodrigo, another participant of the reality, telling of one of the episodes in which his family nucleus was excluded by the other heirs of Silvio Santos.

“Having the peace of mind to expose this came because I’ve already lived a process of not wanting to hide anymore. As much as people idealize, for me the cover of the magazine, the margarine family, is not real.”

In an interview with leaf in 2015, however, the version given by Patricia Abravanel about the family business was quite different. “One of our pillars is family,” she said. Get to know who Silvio Santos’ wife and daughters are and what they do in the media empire that the presenter built.

Iris the matriarch

The current wife of Silvio Santos, Íris writes soap operas for her husband’s television channel and previously had an underwear brand in the 2000s. She started writing “because of the difficulty my husband found to bring global authors”.

Cynthia, daughter number one

Mother of Tiago Abravanel, the eldest belongs more to the performing arts than to teledramaturgy. Cíntia managed the Imprensa theater for years. In 2014, she got closer to the family business. She was responsible for adapting the soap opera “Carrossel” for the theater. “Maturity brings that to everyone. Including me. We have the opportunity to discover ourselves, each in our own way”, she told this newspaper.

Silvia, daughter number two

Silvia Abravanel was the one who appeared in front of “Bom Dia e Cia”, the channel’s children’s program, when a court order prohibited children from recording, arguing that their workday was inadequate. The morning director took over at the last minute. “She was really scared to face this challenge,” said stepmother Iris. “But she’s prepared to face whatever comes.”

Daniela, daughter number three

The third daughter is the “grill owner” of SBT. Among her duties as artistic and programming director are hiring presenters and choosing new projects. It was she who brought Eliana back to the channel and came up with the idea of ​​reviving “Chiquititas”, the channel’s biggest audience success in recent times. She can be seen with her children at work and often has long conversations with SBT artists. “She jokes with me every now and then, she says I’m too much of an artist and I need to go to church,” Patricia said.

Patricia, daughter number four

Fourth daughter of Silvio Santos, Patrícia inherited her father’s charisma and talent for working in front of the cameras. “I love recording with an audience,” she said, contradicting the maxim that filming with an audience gives two jobs, to amuse the viewer and to amuse coworkers, a term her father coined for the cheerleading squad. It is in Silvio and his “incredible sensitivity” that she leans to evolve in the presentation.

“Currently, I try to be more relaxed with the teleprompter and have more control over the recorded interviews, as if they were live.” Daughter number four is not afraid of the live audience off set. She says she gets emotional with fans and attends “each time an evangelical church”, so that no pastor thinks “I’m his sheep”. Her career, she said at the time, is just beginning. “Nobody knows how long I’ll be on TV, so I’m going.”

Rebecca, daughter number five

“I came with Roque’s caravan,” daughter number five said when she shared the stage with her father five years ago. She had actually come from a bilingual school and courses in the United States and Switzerland, which took her to the direction of Jequiti, a cosmetics company with annual sales of around R$450 million. It was to explain the company’s products that Rebeca returned to her father’s program in July 2015. But, suddenly, Silvio left her alone. “While you continue, I’m going to piss.” Rebeca then clapped her hands and showered herself with prizes from the attraction. Was it a presenter’s rehearsal? “It was just a joke”, assures Sister Cíntia.

Renata, daughter number six

“The youngest is a Goliath”, said Íris Abravanel, in 2014, referring to the youngest (and most mysterious) daughter. Renata is the vice president of the Silvio Santos group. Discreet, she rarely appears in public, usually at corporate functions such as Jequiti employee conventions. “She is firm but very kind,” said an employee in the SBT corridors. In one of the rare times she gave an interview, to Rede TV !, in 2013, she talked about her job. “I’m loving it, it’s been a privilege to work closely with him. [Silvio Santos].” Renata only shows herself a little on social media. She posts photos of the clan and creates hashtags like #abravafamily, #sistersbychance #friendsbychoice.