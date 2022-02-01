At PT event, Lula says Bolsonaro is the ‘most subservient’ president to Congress | Elections 2022

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (13) that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is the “most subservient” chief executive in the country’s history.

According to Lula, the federal government lost autonomy in the construction of the Union budget, and “the rapporteur [do Orçamento no Congresso] has a greater power than the Minister of Economy”.

The g1 questioned the Palácio do Planalto advisory about Lula’s statements, but did not receive a response until the last update of this report.

Lula made the statement alongside the PT president, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (RS), during the seminar “Resistance, Crossing and Hope”, an event promoted by the PT, which brought together party parliamentarians and in which the former president participated by videoconference .

“It is a president who said that the old politics would not rule and that he subordinated his mandate to the National Congress. National Congress. Not to Congress as a whole, but to Congress with the parties that support it”, said Lula, who has already admitted to being a pre-candidate for president in this year’s election.

Then, the former president went on to criticize the way the Union’s budget is designed. Lula said that the Executive has lost autonomy in drawing up the design of how public money will be spent.

“Even the Union’s budget – which is the government’s obligation to make, send the proposal to be approved in Congress and it is the government’s obligation to execute – it doesn’t even make a budget anymore. The budget is made by the House Budget Committee, and the rapporteur has greater power than the Minister of Economy. The rapporteur defines what will be spent by the Executive and what is the amount that will be spent by the National Congress”, said Lula.

The former president also criticized the so-called “secret budget”, a device in the budget that allows the release of resources by the exclusive decision of the rapporteur of the text – which allocates resources to according to the indication of the other parliamentarians. Second, what is done with this part of the resources is not a “good thing” and pointed to a lack of transparency.