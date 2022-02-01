At the opening of the Judiciary’s year, Fux says that the Supreme wants an election marked by stability and tolerance | Politics

Minister Luiz Fux, president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said this Tuesday (1st), at the opening of the Judiciary’s work, that the Court hopes that the election year will be one of stability and tolerance.

The opening session of the year marks the return of the vacation ministers. The event was virtual, due to the high number of Covid cases. Fux gave the speech to the plenary of the STF.

“This Federal Supreme Court, guardian of the Constitution, encourages Brazilians so that the election year is marked by stability and tolerance, as there is no longer any space for actions against the democratic regime and for violence against public institutions,” said Fux.

The president of the STF said that, despite the policy “arousing passions”, it should be seen by citizens as a “science of good government”.

“Politics and elections arouse passions about candidates, ideologies and parties. Although these are legitimate feelings, politics must also be viewed by citizens as the science of good government”, argues Fux.

The minister reaffirmed that democracy must not give way to “us versus them” disputes.

“Despite the disagreements in the political arena, democracy does not support disputes based on ‘us versus them!’ In fact, all fellow Brazilians must seek the well-being of the nation, imbued with a civic spirit and republican values”, added Fux.

According to the president of the STF, the STF’s judgment agenda in the first half of 2022 will continue “dedicated to the agendas of democratic stability and the preservation of the country’s political institutions; economic revitalization and the protection of contractual and labor relations; administrative morality; and the realization of public health and human rights affected by the pandemic, especially in favor of the most marginalized from a social prism”.

The STF resumed work after the month of recess in a videoconference ceremony due to the new advance of the Covid-19 pandemic, without the presence of authorities and ministers in court.

About the pandemic, Fux again stated that, “in this cautious cadence, we walk with the certainty that we are in the right direction, always guided by the compasses of reason and science”.

“With mass vaccination and the progressive expansion of medical knowledge about the virus, the lethality of Covid has cooled and, although we cannot yet predict when the pandemic will end, especially with the rise of new variants, it is imperative that we see light where once there was only darkness,” he declared.

Opening of the Judiciary Year

The initial forecast at the Supreme was that the year would already start with face-to-face activities. But, due to the rise in Covid cases in the country in recent weeks, this Tuesday’s session was virtual. The forecast is that the STF will follow this model until the end of the month.

President Jair Bolsonaro did not participate in the opening of the Judiciary Year. He sent a letter, read by Fux, justifying his absence. Bolsonaro traveled to São Paulo to fly over areas hit by heavy rains.

Among the authorities who participated, via videoconference, were Vice President Hamilton Mourão, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), Chamber President Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras.

STF resumes work this Tuesday (1st)

On Wednesday (2), the STF will hold the first trial session of the year. The ministers will discuss the legality of police actions in communities in Rio de Janeiro during the pandemic.

The analysis of the case began in December, but was postponed. The request for the Supreme Court to evaluate the actions of the police in Rio was made by the PSB, civil society organizations and the state Public Defender’s Office.

The rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, reaffirmed the vote in which he determines new measures to reduce lethality. Minister Alexandre de Moraes partially disagreed. Now, the others must present their positions.

If there is time, there is also an appeal on the need for collective bargaining before mass layoffs and a decision that mandated that party federations obtain status registration up to six months before elections.