Auction has iPhone and Xiaomi cell phone for lower price; learn to participate | Cell

The Federal Revenue of Belém opened an auction with several electronic products from brands such as Apple and Xiaomi available to individuals. Among the options, there are cell phones like the iPhone 8 Plus and Xiaomi 11 Lite for prices well below the market. Interested parties can submit proposals until February 7 on the official website of the Revenue. The bidding session will be the following day.

The products are the result of apprehension by the Federal Revenue and the prices listed serve as a reference, as they can rise according to the public’s interest. Winners must remove the devices in person, as the body is not responsible for shipping. The equipment has no manufacturer’s warranty and the IRS does not guarantee operation.

For those interested in the available cell phones, one option is lot 59, which has four smartphones – Poco M3, Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9S (from Xiaomi) and iPhone 8 Plus (from Apple) for R$ 1,250. Lot 62 has a Xiaomi 11 Lite for R$350. The model is sold in the official online store for R$3,999.

Another very attractive lot is the 24, which has a Poco X3, two Redmi Note 9 and a Redmi 9A. The entire set is available for an initial bid of R$700. The image released by the Revenue indicates the presence of accessories such as USB cables and chargers.

How to participate in auctions

Interested parties should access the website of the Federal Revenue, which will have the detailed public notice about the trading session – its code is “0217800/000004/2021 – BELÉM”. The user must complete some bureaucratic steps, such as issuing the e-CAC digital certificate, which is released by the agency itself and must be acquired before the auction begins. Requires valid CPF.

The first phase of the auction consists of sending value proposals, made by individuals or legal entities. If selected, the buyer will receive a digital authorization to participate in the online auction on the indicated date.

It is worth remembering that the winner of the auction must pay the full amount until the first business day following the auction. Another option is to give an immediate down payment of 20% and pay the remaining 80% up to a limit of eight calendar days. The auction notice also informs that products intended for individuals cannot be resold, unlike goods purchased by legal entities.