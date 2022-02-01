BBB 22 of 02/01: Discussions, DRs and sharing mark dawn after the Discord Game | abstract

What shot was that, guys?! You know that feeling of calm after the storm? So… the only thing missing was the calm this morning. After the Game of Discord, BBB 22 had a lot of DR and feelings on the surface.

Curiosity hit what happened, huh?! 🕵🏽‍♂️ So come more and check out the complete summary that #RedeBBB prepared for you!

The atmosphere weighed heavily between Naiara Azevedo and Tiago Abravanel after the Discordia Game. The singer didn’t take very well the fact that her brother had put his name in the category “I’ve already let me down”. That’s about it… and by the way, it’s looooong to be okay. 😳

Naiara Azevedo tells Tiago Abravanel: ‘I would never have put her name in the “I’ve already disappointed

The sister said: “I would never have put your name on ‘Already disappointed me’ or I would have exposed you in that painting in some way. Several people you could have put there, but you decided to put mine”. And the brother justified that he could have put anyone, but she was the one who disappointed him. Xiii!

How do you sleep after that?! 🤔

And the night followed bitter for the singer, see? Before going to sleep, still reflecting on what happened during the dynamic, Naiara Azevedo heard from Natália:

“I don’t think you’re being a bad person, but I think you’re being an annoying person.”

Natália tells Naiara Azevedo: ‘I think you’re being a boring person’

Cutting ties?! 💔

Do you think the nail designer stopped there?💅🏽 Of course not!

Walled in, Natália discusses her relationship with her sister: ‘I don’t want to take you to the hole with me

In a conversation with Jessilane at the Grunge Room, the girl from Minas stated that, if the two remain in the game, she prefers to stay away from the teacher. 😱 But guys!!!

I’m peace (at least for now…) 🕊

But there was a brother who tried to calm the mood. After arguing during the BBB 22 live program, Arthur Aguiar sought out Rodrigo after the Discordia Game. The actor proposed a truce to the commercial manager.

After Discord Game, Arthur Aguiar talks with Rodrigo at BBB 22: ‘White flag’

I’m fine with life… 😍

And it seems that the conversation between the brothers was good for Rodrigo. After the conversation with the actor, the commercial manager revealed to Tiago Abravanel that the conciliation came at a good time:

‘It feels like I took a weight off my back’

Rodrigo on conversations with brothers: ‘It seems that I took a weight off my back’

It didn’t stop here… 😠

But if there was a “peace agreement” with Rodrigo, Arthur Aguiar did not guarantee a “white flag” in relation to Maria. In the Leader’s Room, the carioca stated that he felt uncomfortable with his sister’s “strength”:

“I wanted to go after her and continue the discussion.”

Is there bullshit coming?

Changing the feeling… There was no lack of emotion for this week’s Leader. During the night, Tiago Abravanel opened his heart about his family. In conversation with Rodrigo and Laís, the actor spoke about the complicated relationship with his maternal grandfather, the communicator Silvio Santos. He also commented that he has a family bond, but not a family relationship with his maternal side of the family, which includes his aunts. A real therapy session!

Family Ê, Family Á 🧡

Pedro Scooby also brought up the subject of family at dawn, who spoke about the different relationships he has with each of his children Bem, Dom and Liz. He took the opportunity to talk about the skater Letícia Bufoni, whom he calls his sister.

Pedro Scooby on skater Letícia Bufoni: ‘We fight like brothers’

Much, much missed! 🥰

And the night ended in a mood of nostalgia for the surfer. After talking about his children, Pedro Scooby happily remembered his friend Paulo Gustavo. In conversation with Vinicius, the carioca told that he has already watched a Beyoncé show in Amsterdam invited by the comedian. Good memories! 💖

Pedro Scooby on friendship with Paulo Gustavo and Beyoncé concert: ‘He invited me’

Well, that’s all for today… but stay tuned! After all, the ghost of Elimination is in the area, Brasillll!!!! 👻