BBB 22 X-ray: Brothers reflect on tense atmosphere in Game of Discord | X-ray

After a Game of Discord BY THOSE, we can say: Hey, brothers! Hey sisters! Our confined, from BBB 22, woke up this Tuesday, 01/02, reflective and full of doubts about what happens within the confinement. Comments on the Game of Discord, of course, tag the X-ray together as the walled-in fear the outcome of the vote.
“We don’t know anything here, but I ask Rodrigo to stay”.
“Today is an important day, a Paredão day, and as you know it’s Natália and Jess, and I’m rooting for both of them. (…) Yesterday there was a Discordia Game, I heard things from people and talked about people and… life goes on”.
“Today is a very important day because Rodrigo is at Paredão and he is one of the people I have the most proximity to and like the most here. (…) It’s a Paredão that, perhaps, will answer some of my questions and concerns. here”.
“Every day, the house is on fire more. Yesterday was a day of discord and I was glad to have been able to say a little of the things I think”.
“Yesterday I won 12 plaques in the Game of Discord. ‘Afraid to compromise’ said one of the plaques, and one I think was ‘little talk’. It was very important to me”.
“Yesterday was a very delicate Game of Discord, and I think I managed to be very honest.”
“Here I am, on a very intense and anxious day, it may be the last moment I will be talking to you, but I hope not.”
“Yesterday was a tense atmosphere in the Game of Discord, but it was very nice and I think this kind of dynamic is very valid to move the game.”
“Yesterday there was the Game of Discord. It was great, wonderful and I could see the position of many people who I had doubts about. I liked it a lot and I could understand the game of some people, who for me are a mystery here”.
“Yesterday there was the Game of Discord and the house has already been shaken up. I need to press on more game strategies, because things are getting complicated”.
“Yesterday was the Discord Game and I thought it was really cool. Starting to show the personalities of each one, and how they think”.
“Yesterday I had a quick chat with Rodrigo after the ‘live’, and it would be hypocritical of me not to give him a chance.”
“Yesterday was a different day, the day of discord. A discord a little more intense. (…) The crowd managed to expose their point of view, I managed to expose mine, and I’m a little lighter”.
“It’s already today that the result comes out and I confess that I’m quite nervous and anxious. Very happy with my trajectory and evolutions here. I wanted to ask you to let me stay”..
“I think people said what they were feeling. I said what I’ve lived here and what I felt. Nai [Naiara Azevedo] she was very happy with the fact that I put her in the ‘let me down”. On the day of the party I was disappointed, and I wasn’t afraid to speak up.”
“My first Paredão. It’s difficult, it’s not easy. I’m afraid to leave and I’m loving this experience. (…) I won’t stop playing, but maybe people want to know my more human side”.
“Regarding the Game of Discord yesterday, I didn’t want to keep hitting the same button as Natália. We already talk and stuff, we have an ‘ok’ relationship and I thought it unnecessary to keep reinforcing something that happened in the first week”.
“I am very happy and fulfilled. It seems that every experience makes me enjoy being here. (…) Yesterday there was a Game of Discord, and I loved being able to expose a little more of my thoughts and talk a little more about my game” .
Robcop X-Ray — Photo: Globo
