BBB22: Arthur and Maria clash after comment about voting, and sister complains: ‘Go take it in the c*’; watch

Let the games begin! This Monday night (31st) was marked by a lot of tension and beef between Maria and Arthur Aguiar at ‘BBB22’ – both during and after the Discordia Game. The mood set in when the brother, still in the dynamics, revealed he knew that he had been voted on by the actress in the formation of the last wall. After that, the ‘relationship’ of the pair went downhill and ended the night with name-calling and squabbling. See!

In his speech, the ex-Rebelde put Maria in the “I’ve already let me down” category. The singer, in turn, returned in kind and did not hide her displeasure with the live exhibition. After an attempt at conversation on the lawn, the two entered the house and it was then that the beef took over for good.

In the kitchen, the rapper noticed Arthur’s presence and then decided to snipe him. “Congratulations, you are a great player. A great strategy to discover votes. I admire you”, she mocked. Despite the provocation, Maria walked away, but before she could leave the space, Aguiar retorted. “Find out whose vote?”, wanted to know the brother. “Do me a favor”, she commented, who kept turning away.

Visibly upset, Arthur then tried to pick a fight with the opponent. “Hey, tell me, man. Do you talk and walk away? Stay here, p**** reinforced him. The sister, already close to the Lollipop Room, shot: “You didn’t understand what? […]”. Only after entering the dormitory, when Aguiar could no longer hear her, Maria cursed: “Ah, go take it in the c*. I can’t stand being stuck”. Jeez! Just spy:

Maria gave Arthur a pinprick and he asked her to say everything to his face, that walking out is easy. Arriving in the room, the sister shouted a resounding "go take the **.

Maria only had the courage to tell Arthur to go fuck her when she entered the room and he couldn't hear it anymore.

Arthur complains about his sister’s attitude

In a chat with Pedro Scooby, the actor explained his version of the beef. “Douglas [Silva] went to try to break the ice with her: ‘Hey, come on, Maria? Won’t you kiss me good night?’ She came, kissed him, then turned to me and said: ‘Congratulations, see? You’re a great player, great way to find out who voted for you,'” remembered Aguiar.

He then revealed what really bothered him about the situation. “I counted to 10… But I wanted to go after her and continue the discussion”, confessed Arthur. “What bothered me is the restraint she puts on when talking. Either change ideas or not change”, scored the brother.

Arthur complains about Maria

Maria curses and mocks by Arthur Aguiar

Later, Maria mocked her rival and swore she ‘came out on top’ in the near-fight. “He [Arthur] got p*tinho. He thought I was going to stay there winding him up and arguing. No. I just wanted to say that,” she insisted, certain that she would have taken her opponent seriously.

The sister also explained her version of how the two found each other strange. “You know what it is? I don’t like being shot with the eye. Since I left, when I sat in my seat, when he came to me to talk and the voice told everyone to sit down, he was shooting me with his eyes wherever I passed. Ugly face to me is hunger. He’s in the VIP, who understands hunger is me who’s in Xepa”, complained.

Finally, the singer stated that she did not swallow what her brother said live. “He put me on the wall live on the show, on the Game of Discord, I had no reason to lie. He said: ‘A person who let me down and may have voted for me’. You’re going to take it in the c*, right? Am I going to do the sonsa on national television?”, she said, disgusted.