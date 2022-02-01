BE recognizes defeat in the legislative. “The blackmail strategy created by the PS seems to have been successful” | Legislative Elections 2022

It was Pedro Filipe Soares who was the first face of the Bloco de Esquerda (BE) to comment on the projections of electoral results. Acknowledging a defeat, but guaranteeing that the night will still be long, the party’s number two for Lisbon accuses the PS of “blackmail”, saying that António Costa’s strategy “seems to have worked” to drive voters away from the party.

“The projections show a defeat for the Left Bloc, but it will be a long night. We started this political crisis based on a blackmail created by the PS based on the State Budget and its ‘lead’. The challenges that existed, whether in health, work or public services, remain and, given these projections, will be more demanding. On the Block side, we will be here to monitor the results and see the results that will materialize. However, we have noticed that the blackmail strategy created by the PS appears to have been successful.”

Pedro Filipe Soares also notes a “forced bipolarization” created by the Socialist Party, assuring voters that the party will continue to fight whatever the outcome.

“With a more difficult scenario and an even greater challenge for the themes that we had already identified on election night, people can have the same certainty in the Left Bloc that they had a month or year ago. The election results do not change our guarantee that to defend salaries and public services, we will be here”