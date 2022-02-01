BE recognizes defeat in the legislative. “The blackmail strategy created by the PS seems to have been successful” | Legislative Elections 2022

It was Pedro Filipe Soares who was the first face of the Bloco de Esquerda (BE) to comment on the projections of electoral results. Acknowledging a defeat, but guaranteeing that the night will still be long, the party’s number two for Lisbon accuses the PS of “blackmail”, saying that António Costa’s strategy “seems to have worked” to drive voters away from the party.

