behind the scenes of the bet that made 27 people from Blumenau become millionaires

Since last Saturday, 29, after the Mega-Sena draw, Blumenau has 27 new millionaires. This is because 27 was the exact number of people who bought the pool created by Roberto Leitzke, owner of Lotérica da Velha, and which included the six dozen drawn by Caixa Econômica Federal. As the total prize pool is R$36.7 million, each of the winners will soon have almost R$1.4 million in their account.

The bet placed on the pool had nine numbers selected. As there were 10 different bets, the total amount for the quota was R$ 150, with a small fee of R$ 10 for the lottery.

“I’ll tell you that after making the pool, since I ended up choosing the numbers by myself, I thought it would run aground, because the value was a little high – R$ 150. But didn’t it work? I sold the 27 shares and ended up being drawn”, explains Roberto.

The owner of the lottery told the report of the newspaper O Município Blumenau that he learned of the result a few minutes after the draw. He was watching television at home when one of the winners called him to tell him the news.

“I sold some at the lottery and some quotas in a WhatsApp group I have, where I always offer. One of them saw the result and came to tell me, all happy. I also received messages from others who found out, others went to the lottery. People giving thanks, crying with joy. Making other people happy is priceless. It’s cheap”, says the creator of the pool happily.

other awards

Despite the immense luck, this was not the first time that a lottery at Lotérica da Velha awarded customers. Last year, another joint bet created at the establishment won the Quina de São João, giving a prize of R$ 25 million to the 22 bettors who participated. On that occasion, it was also Roberto who did the numbers.

“I make a spreadsheet and everything. But sometimes it goes with the heart. This one from São João I put the birthday numbers of my mother and my late father”.

In 2018, another millionaire prize came out of the lottery, however, without being a pool. A single player hit Lotomania and took home R$ 4.5 million.

