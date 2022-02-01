Bicheiro changed travel route before being arrested in Colombia – News

Prosecutors from the MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Prosecutor’s Office) said this Monday (31) that the offender Bernardo Bello altered his travel route before being stuck in Bogotáin Colombia.

Representatives of Gaeco (Special Action Group for the Repression of Organized Crime), the Civil Police, the Federal Police and Interpol held an interview about the action that took place on Saturday (29).

Bernardo Bello boarded at Guarulhos International Airport on January 8, bound for Dubai. He would return to São Paulo on January 25, but two hours before boarding the tickets were cancelled.

The bookie was accompanied by his girlfriend and children on the trip. The canceled tickets cost around R$30,000 and were first class on one of the most expensive airlines in the world.

The change in plans put the authorities who were monitoring the offender on high alert. The PF said it had to act quickly to include the criminal on Interpol’s red list.

Bernardo Bello bought a last-minute ticket to Amsterdam, Holland, and stayed there for a few days before traveling to Bogotá. He even made a land trip in Colombia.

Although the investigation found that there was an attempt to evade the authorities, prosecutors said they believed that Bernardo did not know about the arrest warrant.

The bicheiro remains detained in Colombia, and there is no forecast of his return to Brazil. The defense asked for a habeas corpus so that he would return on his own to surrender to the Brazilian authorities.

The MP clarified that the only way for Bernardo Bello to return to Brazil is through extradition.

In a statement, the defense stated that Bernardo Bello is innocent and that he has always been at the disposal of the Brazilian authorities. Lawyer Fernando Augusto Fernandes said he will apply for release on habeas corpus.



Bid execution

During the press conference, the authorities gave more details about the attack carried out in the early hours of February 25, 2020, in Barra da Tijuca, which resulted in the death of Alcibiades Paes Garciaknown as Bid.





Bernardo Bello was denounced by the Public Ministry as the mastermind behind the attack. He felt threatened with the possible loss of animal game points in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Two other men involved, known as Mad and Tonhão, also had preventive detention decreed. They have been in prison since 2020 and would be members of the group of killers known as the Crime Office.

The police are looking for the shooter, who is still at large.



