Billionaire exceeds 400 km / h in Germany and puts in check roads with no speed limit

Czech billionaire Radim Passer recorded a video in which he accelerates his Bugatti on a German highway to test its power. The car reaches the mark of 414 km/h. Despite not having committed any traffic violation, the case bothers the German authorities, who see an abuse in practice, and calls into question the existence of roads without speed limits in the country. The Green Party, part of the ruling alliance, wants to set a 130 km/h barrier.

Just a test drive for your luxury car. Taking advantage of a trip to Germany, where some highways, called the Autobahn, have no speed limit, the Czech billionaire decided to put his sports car to the test.

In a video posted on social media, Radim Passer appears accelerating a Bugatti Chiron, a car known as one of the fastest in the world and costing around €3 million.

In the video, the billionaire drives his car wearing a jumpsuit like Formula 1 drivers, but well away from protected motorsport circuits. The images, recorded through the front windshield, show the luxury vehicle overtaking several cars and trucks on the road, reaching a speed of 414 km/h.

The brand is celebrated with cheers and applause by Radim Passer, who even takes one hand off the steering wheel. Jokingly, the recording shows at the end of the video the message written on the back of the Bugatti for those who are overtaken: “have a nice day”.

The recording was made near Wittenberg, a municipality of 46,000 inhabitants between Leipizig and Berlin. And the test, according to Radim Passer, was not done with just one car. It was repeated with a Porsche 911 Turbo, a Lamborghini Aventador and a Bentler Flying Spur. All tests filmed.

