Bitcoin and Ethereum Are Facing These Mass Adoption Challenges, According to JPMorgan

In a report published last week, JPMorgan states that Bitcoin’s (BTC) biggest challenges are its volatility and the boom-and-bust cycles that hamper institutional adoption of the cryptocurrency.

In a note, the team of analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou reported that the bank’s estimate of the fair value of Bitcoin, based on the ratio of volatility between BTC and gold, has plummeted to about four times (or $38,000).

According to them, the previous prediction that the ratio of cryptocurrency to gold would drop to twice no longer seems to be realistic. The bank anticipates significant adversity in the future for both BTC and Ethereum (asset=ETH).

The smart contract platform faces a different challenge than Bitcoin, as most of its value comes from “decentralized application currencies rather than a form of digital gold,” the report says.

the fall of market share in the sectors of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) presents the biggest obstacle for the network. According to analysts, during the month’s correction, ETH failed to recapture market share from its biggest competitors and its price had similar drops to other altcoins.

For JPMorgan, as in May 2021, the settlement of leveraged futures contracts played a major role in the correction of the cryptocurrency market in recent weeks. On the other hand, this month’s liquidation of positions appears to be less serious.

Bitcoin was trading at $37,386 and Ethereum at $2,552 at the close of the story.

