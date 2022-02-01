Body of young woman found in ‘acid bath’ after screaming in apartment | World

Reproduction / Daily Star Body of teen found in ‘acid bath’

The body of a young woman was found in an ‘acid bath’ after neighbors heard the victim’s ‘screams for help’, in North Parramatta, Sydney, Australia

. Emergency services were called by a relative of the woman after reports of an incident related to domestic violence on Sunday (30).

Once police arrived at the scene, they found the body of a young woman in a bathtub filled with “corrosive chemicals”. The cause of death has not yet been established, but officers said the situation was “very challenging”, in a statement.

According to the newspaper 7News

, officers specializing in hazardous materials and fire crews were called in to help with the investigation. “The woman has not yet been formally identified; however, her death is being treated as suspicious,” local police said.

“A truck was found in Greenacre and seized for forensic examination. Investigations into the circumstances of the woman’s death continue under Strike Force Jenola.”

Hours after the investigation began, a 20-year-old suspect was arrested, who would be the woman’s boyfriend. According to officers, the young man turned himself in and claimed responsibility for the crime at the Bankstown Police Station.