Bolsonaro confirms trip to Russia, but rules out dealing with Ukraine

Amid tensions and rumors of an imminent invasion, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) confirmed, in an exclusive interview with Record TV, that your trip to Russia is confirmed.

“We hope that everything will be resolved in the best atmosphere of tranquility and harmony. Brazil is a peaceful country. Now, obviously, if this matter [de conflito entre Rússia e Ucrânia] arise, it will be by the Russian president [Vladimir Putin]. It’s 100% confirmed, so far,” he said.

Bolsonaro said he was invited to visit Russia by Putin. “We have business, including the issue of fertilizers. And in the entourage will be [ministra da Agricultura, Pecuária e Abastecimento] Tereza Cristina, who will handle this commercial relationship,” he said.

“On the way back, we will pass through two other countries, friends and allies, to strengthen ties”, he said, without mentioning the names of the nations.

Conflict

Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014 and supported a separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine, has increased its troop presence in the Ukrainian border region, as well as sending forces into neighboring Belarus.

Kiev rejects Russia’s version that the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine is a civil war that has nothing to do with Moscow, saying Russia supports separatists with covert forces on the battlefield.

Despite the tension, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the four-party talks with Russia, France and Germany as a step towards peace.

A spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that even the idea of ​​a war between Russia and Ukraine was “unacceptable”. It is the latest in a series of official statements aimed at allaying fears of an imminent Russian invasion of the neighboring country.

“We have repeatedly stated that our country does not intend to attack anyone. We find even the thought of a war between our people unacceptable,” said Alexei Zaitsev, a spokesman for the ministry.

internal issues

Bolsonaro also spoke about internal issues and promised to visit areas affected by rain in São Paulo.

