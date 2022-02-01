Bolsonaro opens the way for the future and Elon Musk should invest heavily in Brazil

Everyone remembers the time of the ex-convict in the presidency…

His visits were a freak show with bloodthirsty dictators from Cuba, Venezuela or Equatorial Guinea; leaders of terrorist groups (Farc, Hezbollah etc) or simple serial-killers like the Italian Cesare Battist. In other words, the vanguard is the delay.

Back to the future, in this first month of 2022, the Bolsonaro government brings businessman Elon Musk and his millions of dollars and the hundreds of jobs he can generate to Brazil.

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) informed this Friday (28) that it authorized the right to explore a non-geostationary low-orbit foreign satellite for Starlink, a satellite system of the SpaceX company, owned by businessman Elon Musk.

With the concession, the entire national territory will receive satellite service from Musk’s company, considered the richest man on the planet.

The guarantee of operations on Brazilian soils will be in effect until 2027.

WHO IS ELON MUSK?

Musk is known for being the richest man on the planet. But fortune alone means nothing, his actions are his true works.

In Brazil, Musk will be present through his aerospace company Starlink.

Anatel explains that broadband services may be provided by companies that are authorized to contract satellite network capacity. There is even the possibility of the economic group (referring to Starlink) to succeed in entering this market.

“It is in the company’s interest to provide internet access to customers distributed throughout Brazil, which will certainly be very opportune for schools, hospitals and other establishments located in rural and remote areas”, pointed out the advisor and acting president of the agency. , Emmanoel Campelo.

