Bolsonaro says absence in PF testimony was ‘lawyer’s decision’ – 01/31/2022

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) declared today that the lack of testimony marked by the Federal Police, last Friday (28), was a “lawyer’s decision”, in reference to the guidelines of the head of the AGU (Attorney General of the Union). ), Bruno Bianco.

“It was the lawyer’s decision. It’s like a doctor, right… For me, I follow the guidelines. Because, after all, better than arguing, with all due respect to you in the media… You have to discuss in the records “, declared Bolsonaro in an interview with TV Record.

The hearing with the president was scheduled for 2 pm on Friday, in Brasília, by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. However, the politician sent the PF a statement in which he said he exercised the “right of absence”.

In the defense version, the position is supported by a decision of the Supreme Court that dealt with the rights of investigated in police investigations.

“Following the guidelines of the Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco. Everything that was discussed with this lawyer, who defends us, I complied to the letter. And, surely now, the plenary of the Federal Supreme Court will decide this issue”, he commented. Bolsonaro in today’s interview.

The president is under investigation for having released on his social networks, in August of last year, documents about an attempt to invade the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) systems. The president’s objective, at the time, was to question the security of electronic voting machines.