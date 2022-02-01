Brakes in the US and China bring down world growth; Brazil sinks more

The behavior of the Brazilian economy usually follows that of the international economy. Historically, economic activity grows or declines in Brazil when it grows or declines abroad, although the local movement may be stronger or weaker than that of the global set, with moments of detachment being rare. Therefore, the projections of an expansion of the world economy, in 2022, less than what was being predicted at the end of last year is not good news for Brazil.

Analysts and consultants have already been pointing out difficulties in the international environment for a more robust advance of the activity this year. Brakes in the US economy, stemming from tougher interest rate policies to contain persistent inflation, and structural rearrangements in the Chinese economy, seeking to expand domestic consumption and improve income distribution, are the basis for downward estimates in the global economy as a whole. . Fluctuations in international commodity prices, mainly energy – oil and gas in the lead -, a reflection of geopolitical tensions, also contribute to the more unfavorable scenario.

The identified trends were consolidated in the first report of 2022 of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) on the perspectives of the world economy. Published a week ago, the document showed a sharp drop in growth forecasts. The world economy as a whole, if confirmed by the IMF, will grow 4.4% in 2022, down 0.5 percentage point from the October projection, and a shrinkage of 1.5 percentage point compared to the forecast for 2021. .

In IMF forecasts, the US economy, in 2022, will not grow more than 4%, ample minus 1.2 points compared to the October projection, of expansion of 5.2%. In China, growth this year will be limited to 4.8%, a reduction of 0.8 point, compared to the October estimate, which was for growth of 5.6%. Engines of world growth, the brakes in the two largest economies will cause accommodation in the rest of the countries.

Advanced economies – in addition to the US, Eurozone countries and Japan -, according to the IMF, will grow by less than 4% in 2022, which means that they will pull world growth down. The emerging ones will end the year with expansion of activity, in the weighted average of the group, of 4.8%.

A positive highlight, among the emerging ones, is India, with a growth forecast of 9%, while the negative is Brazil, for which expansion above 0.3% is not expected in 2022. Brazil brought growth down Latin America and the Caribbean, estimated at 2.4%, with Mexico expected to grow 2.8%. In October, the IMF forecast growth of 3% for Latin America and 1.5% for the Brazilian economy.

The covid-19 pandemic remains on the radar of analysts as an element of forecasts, but it has lost some of its protagonism when estimating the behavior of the economy. This is due to the fact that, in the case of the omicron variant, which is currently predominant, the advance of vaccination has mitigated the severity of the infection and its outbreaks are shorter in duration.

This shorter duration of outbreaks, despite the high degree of contagion of the omicron variant, contributes to lower impacts on economic activity, as the need to impose lockdowns is reduced. Uncertainties about the effects of the pandemic on activity remain on the side of supply cuts due to lack of supplies and, more recently, infected employees.

The issue of the lack of parts and parts in the production chain, which reduces supply and is reflected in inflationary pressures, is gradually being overcome, but it is still a source of restriction to growth. Accustomed to the “just-in-time” system, which allows avoiding costs with the formation of stocks of parts, delivering parts of the products at the time of assembly, which reduces the cost of production, production chains face shortages of supplies. Given this, manufacturers are forced to reduce the volume of production, which ends up causing cost inflation.

Central banks around the world, including the most influential of them, the Fed (Federal Reserve, US central bank), were slow to conclude that the rise in prices, caused mainly by supply restrictions, was not a passing phenomenon. Now, aware that inflation has gained momentum, they reverse the low interest rate policy and switch to prioritizing inflation, triggering the interest rate policy.

In the case of the Fed, interest rate hikes are expected to begin in March, which should impose brakes on growth in the United States, in addition to strengthening the dollar, requiring central banks in emerging economies to strengthen their own interest rate policies, to avoid devaluations. their currencies against the dollar and, subsequently, new inflationary rebounds. The other side of this coin, however, is higher interest rates, which promote greater restrictions on growth.

In the case of China, the expected moderation of growth – from 8% in 2021 to 4.8% in 2022 – is a consequence of a new pattern of functioning of the economy, which privileges no more exports and the formation of large companies, from investments in the real estate sector, but the internal market and the increase in salaries that support the planned expansion of this internal market. It is a model that tries to avoid the crystallization of social polarizations, but has as a corollary a reduction in the annual rhythm of growth.

In addition to the lockdowns in the American and Chinese economies, to which are added the unforeseen events that can be caused by the uncertain unfolding of the pandemic, geopolitical tensions add uncertainties to the global economy, creating barriers to growth. The Ukraine crisis, which opposes Russia and NATO countries (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), a western military alliance led by the United States, for example, is a complicating factor for economic activity, mainly, but not only, in Europe. .

Not only are Western European countries energy dependent on Russian gas, but skirmishes between opposing nations have caused international oil and gas prices to rise. The barrel of oil has already hit US$ 90 and there are projections that it may exceed US$ 100 by the end of 2022. The additional inflationary pressure, derived from the expected rise in oil prices, ends up being fought with instruments that tend to hinder expansion of economic activity around the world.