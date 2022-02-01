Brazil breaks new record in average number of known cases

Brazil once again broke a record in the moving average of known cases of covid-19. This number, which has been growing since the end of December, reached 188,451 today, the highest of the entire pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 102,616 new cases of coronavirus infection were known. In total, 25,454,105 positive tests for covid have already been known. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, from which the UOL is part.

The moving average of known cases has been accelerating (125%) for over a month. This variation is calculated by comparing the average with the same index from 14 days ago. If the value is above 15%, it indicates an uptrend; below -15%, drop; between 15% and -15% means stability.

All 27 federation units show an upward trend in the moving average of cases.

Between yesterday and today, 442 deaths from the disease were also recorded. The number brought the total number of deaths to 627,365. It should be noted that on Mondays the number of new cases and deaths is usually lower because the data is dammed up due to the weekend.

For the 18th day in a row, Brazil shows an increase (205%) in relation to the moving average of deaths, which was 565. All regions of Brazil are also accelerating: Midwest (226%), Northeast (83%), North (192%), Southeast (162%) and South (187%).

Twenty states and more the DF are on the rise and five states are stable.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (228%)

Minas Gerais: high (292%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (179%)

North region

Pará: stability (-14%)

Rondônia: stability (15%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Rio Grande do Norte: high (146%)

Midwest region

Federal District: high (210%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (342%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (316%)

Santa Catarina: high (225%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health announced today that there were 77,947 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,426,744 positive tests for the disease have been recorded across the country.

According to the information from the folder, there were 284 new deaths caused by covid-19 computed in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths caused by the disease in the country reached 627,138 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 22,196,442 cases recovered from the disease so far, with another 2,603,164 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.