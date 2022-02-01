Brazil is the top 5 most expensive countries to own a car

In recent years having a car in Brazil has become increasingly complicated by the costs involved. But how would our country compare to other places in the world in terms of the cost of maintaining a vehicle? The site Scrap Car Comparison made a comparison to know the countries where the expenses of having a car is more prohibitive and where it is easier.

For this, the costs of owning a car (insurance, repairs and fuel) were compared with the average annual earnings of each country, thus providing an indicator of affordability. We analyzed 40 countries in which average cost data are available.

Brazil was the fifth country analyzed where it is more expensive to own a car, with vehicle maintenance costs exceeding the average worker’s income. According to the survey, it takes 441.89% of the average annual salary of the population to buy and maintain a car. The leader of the list is Turkey, where owning a car costs 652.29% of annual salary.

On the other hand, the place where there is a better cost/benefit ratio in having a car is Australia, with only 49.48% of the annual salary. The United States is not far behind, with 54.87%, and Denmark was third. Check the lists:

most expensive countries

1. Turkey – 652.29%

2. Argentina – 515.77%

3. Colombia – 508.93%

4. Uruguay – 443.68%

5. Brazil – 441.89%

6. Ukraine – 413.78%

7. Guatemala – 355.94%

8. Russia – 290.04%

9. Mexico – 285.20%

10. Costa Rica – 269.83%

cheapest countries

1. Australia – 49.48%

2. United States – 54.87%

3. Denmark – 60.34%

4. Canada – 64.40%

5. Sweden – 75.84%

6. Germany – 78.44%

7. Netherlands – 84.65%

8. France – 87.00%

9. United Kingdom – 89.36%

10. Finland – 91.58%

