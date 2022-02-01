Brazil vs Paraguay: probable lineups, where to watch, absences and game schedule for the Qualifiers

THE Brazilian Team will have another important chapter in its preparation for the 2022 World Cup. Already classified for the tournament and with 36 points in the Qualifiers, the canarian team will be marked by tests when measuring forces with Paraguay this Tuesday (1), at 21:30, at Mineirão, in a game valid for the sixteenth round.

In an activity held on Monday afternoon, Tite indicated that he will make six changes for the duel with the Paraguayans. Three of them will be in the defensive sector, as Emerson Royal (expelled 1-1 against Ecuador) and Éder Militão (who will be automatically suspended for having received the second yellow card).

The other low will be on the left side. Alex Sandro tested positive for Covid-19.

Daniel Alves will be the captain and holder of the right side, while the defense will bring Marquinhos and Thiago Silva. Alex Telles will assume the left side. At the finish line, Ederson will replace Alisson.

The midfield will also bring many changes. Casemiro, spared, will give way to Fabinho. Paquetá returns after serving suspension, and will team up with Coutinho. The front line with Raphinha, Vinicius Júnior and Matheus Cunha will have another chance.

Penultimately placed with 13 points, Paraguay does not have Gustavo Gómez, who was sent off in the 1-0 defeat to Uruguay. Apparently, Balbuena will play alongside Junior Alonso in defense. Midfielder Ojêda, who was injured in the duel with the Uruguayans, is doubtful and could give way to Jorge Morel.

Coach Guillermo Schelotto promoted an exchange on the left side: David Martínez replaces Arzamendia. For the team to surprise Brazil, the bet is on Almirón and Carlos González.

DATASHEET

BRAZIL X PARAGUAY

Date-Time: 01-02-22 – 21:30

Stadium: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Facundo Tello (ARG)

Assistants: Ezequiel Brailovsky (ARG) and Maximiliano Del Yesso (ARG)

VAR: Patricio Loustau (ARG)

Streaming: Rede Globo and SportTV. THE THROW! does real time.

BRAZIL: Ederson; Daniel Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Telles; Fabinho, Paquetá and Coutinho; Raphinha, Vinicius Júnior and Matheus Cunha. Technician: Tite

Suspended: Emerson Royal (red card) and Eder Militão (second yellow card)

With Covid-19: Alex Sandro

hanging: Thiago Silva, Bruno Guimarães, Gerson, Gabriel Jesus, Gabigol, Vinicius Junior and Antony

PARAGUAY: Anthony Silva; Robert Rojas, Balbuena, Junior Alonso and David Martínez; Richard Sánchez, Jorge Morel, Villasanti and Samudio; Almirón and Carlos Gonzalez. Coach: Guillermo Barros Schelotto

Suspended: Gustavo Gómez (red card), Matías Rojas (second yellow card)

Doubt: Ojeda

hanging: Junior Alonso, Matías Rojas and Almirón.