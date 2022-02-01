Brazilian discovery paves the way for Alzheimer’s drugs | Health

reproduction Image shows healthy brain on left and brain with Alzheimer’s on right

An international research team led by Brazilian neuroscientists has discovered a marker of brain aging. It is a protein, the amount of which is reduced in nerve cells as we age.

The study paves the way for understanding functional changes that can lead to cognitive deficits. In a future step, he also lays the foundations for developing drugs capable of “rejuvenating” the cells and, thus, preventing dementias, such as Alzheimer’s

Due to its importance, the study was published in the scientific journal Aging Cell, one of the most respected in the area of ​​aging. In it, the researchers describe the role of the lamin-B1 protein as a biomarker of aging in humans and animals.

Study coordinator Flavia Alcântara Gomes, from the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (ICB/UFRJ), explains that these biomarkers used to be looked for in the brains of victims of Alzheimer’s disease, for example. But by then it was too late because the disease was established.

The scientists then looked for biomarkers in the brains of healthy people and animals. The focus of the work was samples of people between 75 and 94 years old.

“Our objective was to identify indicators of changes that can lead to loss of function and, ultimately, in some cases, to dementia. The novelty of our work was to find a marker that identifies aged cells in the brain”, says Gomes.

The scientists worked with rodents and with post-mortem brain samples from brain banks at the University of São Paulo (USP) and an institution in the Netherlands. In all, 16 samples from middle-aged people and 14 from elderly people were analyzed. The researchers investigated changes in astrocytes, nerve cells that support and help control the functioning of neurons.

Lamin-B1 has a complex function. It helps to keep the nucleus of astrocytes intact. And this function is very important because, with a deficient nucleus, astrocytes can no longer fulfill their role.

This has far-reaching consequences, as it triggers disturbances in the functioning of neurons, which depend on astrocytes to work properly. It was already known that cognitive deficits are linked to the loss of function of aging astrocytes, the new study helps to understand the mechanisms that may be behind this.

The study showed that the amount of lamina-B1 decreases with aging. Identifying changes in lamina-B1 can help scientists distinguish what is a normal sign of aging from changes associated with cognitive disorders.

“The novelty of this study is to reveal that lamina-B1 is an indicator that astrocytes are aged”, says Gomes.

Isadora Matias, first author of the study and from the same laboratory at UFRJ, notes that one of the strategies already being considered in the world to combat cognitive deficits is to kill aged astrocytes. However, the risks are great and the results dubious. The new research points to different paths:

“The leap of the cat will be to interrupt or even reverse the aging of astrocytes, normalizing the concentration of lamina-B1. But that depends on further studies”, emphasizes Matias.

Another front is diagnostic methods that allow measuring the concentration of lamina-B1 in the blood. For now, this is not possible. The researchers also say that the discovery could enable new platforms for testing dementia drugs.

Aging is an extremely complex and still poorly understood process. Lamin-B1 is just one element in a mechanism that has numerous others. The group that carried out the new study identified other molecules that play an important role in cell aging.

“But it will already be very important to use what we have learned with this protein capable of giving the warning sign of premature aging, for example”, adds Matias.