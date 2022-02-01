Brazilian stock exchange and real should advance more with foreign flow, says Citi

(Bloomberg) — The Brazilian stock market and exchange rate should continue to be supported by foreign capital, attracted by low relative prices and interest rates close to 10%, according to Eduardo Miszputen, head of treasury at Citi in Brazil.

The Ibovespa and the real have become cheaper in relative terms after they suffered more than their foreign peers last semester and are now targeted when global investors are reallocating resources, Miszputen said in an interview. He worked at Citi in Singapore before taking over the bank’s treasury in Brazil.

“The stock market is relatively cheap in dollars and we have seen foreigners coming in.”

The real has appreciated more than 5% and is the second-best performer among emerging currencies this year, recovering part of the 11% loss in the second half of 2021, when it was the third-worst among 24 currencies monitored by Bloomberg. Foreigners sold US$9.2 billion in derivatives traded on the B3 in the last three weeks, taking their positions to the most optimistic point seen in the last four years.

The Ibovespa has already risen 12% in dollar terms and received more than R$20 billion in foreign investments in 2022, after leading losses among global stock indices last semester.

According to the Citi executive, foreigners have shown greater appetite than local investors because they tend to look at the fundamentals and the appreciation of assets in relation to other countries. “Compared to other exchanges, the Ibovespa is at an interesting level.”

The rise in interest rates also favors capital inflows, with the Selic already close to 10% after having remained at a historic low of 2% until less than a year ago. In the next Copom meetings, the interest rate should reach 12% or 12.5%, which is already implicit in the curves and attracts capital, said the Citi executive.

“When you look at emerging markets like Mexico, India or China, who pays 10% interest?” said Miszputen.

“International interest rates are still low and Brazil stands out, attracting investors. We should see the stock exchange and exchange performing better than other emerging markets for some time.”

forward volatility

While the moment of optimism with the reallocation of investments should continue, external and internal risks could bring volatility in the coming months, according to the Citi executive.

“Higher Fed rates could lead to the migration of resources from emerging markets to the US,” said Miszputen. He also cites China’s growth and its effect on commodities, as well as geopolitical issues as factors that can generate volatility.

In Brazil, the issue of elections is starting to gain importance, although it should only have a significant impact on prices towards the middle of the year, said Miszputen. He is concerned about the risk of fiscal deterioration still in this administration, but considers that the market’s focus will be on the economic plans of the next president.

Another decisive point for Brazilian assets is the debate on when the BC will reverse the current monetary tightening. With inflation projected at around 5% this year and 3.5% in 2023, it is unlikely to see the Selic rate at around 12% for a long time, said the executive.

“The big discussion is when the BC will start to reposition the interest to a lower level. That will define the market’s appetite.”

