BTG Pactual buys Elite Investimentos and intensifies dispute with XP By Bloomberg Línea Brasil



© Reuters BTG Pactual buys Elite Investimentos and intensifies dispute with XP



BTG Pactual (SA:), one of the largest investment banks in Brazil, intensified the dispute with the financial group XP (SA:) (NASDAQ:) and announced, on Tuesday (1), the purchase of Elite Investimentos, one of the oldest brokerages in Rio de Janeiro, less than a week after acquiring Planner’s retail portfolio.

In a statement, BTG says the acquisition is part of expansion strategy in the investment advisory segment. Last month, XP also made moves in this direction by buying Banco Modal (SA:) and a minority stake in Suno Research.

“The operational synergy is huge. The acquisition will make it possible to combine the expertise of Elite’s employees and advisors with the structure of BTG’s products, services and technology, allowing it to gain even more scale, with cost dilution, efficiency gains, synergy and productivity”, says Marcelo Flora, partner responsible for BTG Pactual digital, in a note.

According to BTG, the announced operation is part of the focus of Elite shareholders to pursue excellence in the field of financial advisory.

“This is great news for our customers and employees. With this operation, we will be able to offer an even wider range of products and services, with a highly technological platform, always striving for a customized service and, all this, backed by the largest investment bank in Latin America”, says Hersz Ferman CEO of Elite Investimentos, in the statement.

The agreement includes all of Elite’s businesses, which will be fully absorbed by BTG Pactual after all necessary regulatory approvals.

Like XP, BTG has sought increase the number of self-employed agents. Last year, EQI Investimentos exchanged XP, where it was one of the largest partner offices in its network, for BTG.

See more on Bloomberg Línea Brasil