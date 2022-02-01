“Burnout can change according to profession”, says book author – 01/31/2022

As of January 2022, Burnout Syndrome – or Professional Burnout Syndrome – is considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an occupational disease. In this way, the diagnosis can give the right to leave and the number of people possibly benefited draws attention.

According to a survey carried out by the McKinsey consultancy with 65,000 employees from 432 North American companies, 49% of respondents said they had symptoms of Burnout. In addition to physical and emotional exhaustion, other common signs are anxiety, feelings of unfulfillment, isolation and indifference to work-related matters.

“It’s a condition that is very similar to depression. The big difference is that, in Burnout, the symptoms are related to work. But when the disease gets worse, the person loses energy and disposition for other activities of the day. day, including pleasurable ones”, explains Pedro Pan, a psychiatrist at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp).

Although the subject is on the Medicine agenda, it was an American journalist who delved into the study of the causes of the disease.

“I can’t take it anymore”, written by Anne Helen Petersen and released in Brazil by Harper Collins Brasil, brings an analysis of the impact of changes, which she calls deterioration, on work relationships in the millennial generation (people born between 1981 and 1995), which would be the most affected.

“We were raised to believe that if we tried hard enough, we could win in the system – of capitalism and American meritocracy – or at least live comfortably within it.” “But that didn’t happen,” he continues. In an interview with Agência Einstein, the author shares her perception of the disease that affected her professional and personal life, and motivated her to publish the book in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic. Check out!

In your book, you list some of the symptoms that made you realize your professional burnout and that led you to the diagnosis of Burnout. This exhaustion phenomenon appears to be a global reality. In your opinion, can symptoms or causes change according to country, profession and culture?

I definitely think they change from profession to profession, age group to age group and country to country. Speaking to Brazilian journalists, Spanish journalists, Korean journalists – in addition to seeing the reactions of the book’s readers, in translation, in all these places – I know that some of the main causes change, like, say, massive student debt, which is not almost the same problem outside the US. But the root cause, our addiction to fast-growing capitalism, remains the same.

In a country like Brazil, where dependence on public health services is a reality for more than 80% of the population, what is the way forward? What do people need to know about burnout and what can they do to treat it?

While burnout often intersects with depression and other mental health issues that really benefit from counseling and medication, much of burnout is also merely related to our personal relationships with work.

Counseling can help you unlearn an ideology (such as workaholism), but you can also participate in this unlearning process by reading, listening to podcasts, talking to friends, colleagues, and family about a different way forward.

The professionals’ frustration with the discovery that meritocracy does not exist is pointed out by you as an important cause for the disease. But, many companies still use this discourse to engage their employees, create performance metrics and bonuses, and there are still many people who believe it. How to change this reality?

I think sometimes bosses think metrics are a way of being “fair,” when in reality they’re rewarding a certain type of worker who can work a certain way – who can work all the time, without interruption, who ignores signals from your body that you need to rest, that you don’t have care responsibilities, and that you don’t have a life outside the office. This is not a measure of skill, but of the ability to allow work to encompass your entire life.

The routine of someone who works in an office is different from someone who works in an industry or in the field. Are the signs of exhaustion the same? What are the first signs to identify?

THE [sintoma de] Disengagement takes many forms, and so does demoralization with work, or that feeling that you don’t have the real tools to do your job well. This is particularly common with teachers, health workers, social workers and other professionals who work in areas where they should feel “called” to work, which means that even when they are exhausted, they must work to exhaustion because “the greater cause” is important.

This is certainly admirable, but also unsustainable and a way to deplete a workforce of people who really want to make the world better.

As for the first identifying signs of burnout: when everything feels like something you’re obligated to do, even the things you’d normally like to do (like hanging out with friends), that, to me, is the biggest red flag.

In your book, you recommend asking for help, which can be understood as assuming a “failure”. Is this one of the main problems of this disease and also of late identification?

I think a lot of people prone to burnout are also people who have tried for a long time to succeed in some way. They are entrepreneurs, and it is very difficult for people who are used to only working through pain, suffering and setbacks to ask for help.

But at some point, you just can’t keep working during your struggles. This is absolutely why it is often difficult for so many to admit that something is wrong. And that certainly was a problem for me!

If millennials are suffering from Burnout, how do you imagine this issue will be addressed by the next generation? Will it be more worrying?

Some members of Gen Z make me really hopeful about a different attitude towards work. In part, I think, because they understand that the planet is dying, that there must be priorities other than work and some vague notion of “success.”

But some Gen Z members think the current generation is too sensitive and complains too much, and I fear these people are destined to find themselves in the same place as millennials in a few years!