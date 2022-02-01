ButanVac produces more antibodies than AstraZeneca, shows preliminary study – 01/31/2022

ButanVac, a vaccine being developed by the Butantan Institute in Brazil, produced higher levels of antibodies than AstraZeneca, according to preliminary results from phase 2 of the studies.

The research was carried out by the National Biomedical Research Ethics Committee of the Ministry of Health of Vietnam and the result was published this Saturday (29), on the website of the IVAC (Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biology of Vietnam), a public institution that is developing the vaccine. locally.

As a result, the vaccine — called Covivac in the country — now meets the safety and tolerability requirements and, now, the research moves on to phase 3.

How the study was done

The Vietnamese Ministry of Health committee relied on the results of the Phase 1, placebo-controlled, and Phase 2, randomized, double-blind clinical trial — that is, patients and researchers did not know who was receiving the ButanVac vaccine or AstraZeneca (one of the immunizing agents used in the country).

In this second stage, ButanVac was tested on 374 volunteers aged between 18 and 59 years and 60 years and over from Vu Thu district, Thai Binh province, Vietnam.

Participants were divided into three groups: the first was immunized with 0.5 ml of ButanVac at a dose of 3 µg (micrograms); the second, with 0.5 ml and a dose of 6 µg; and the third was the control group, which received the immunizing agent from AstraZeneca.

Results and conclusions

According to the IVAC, the proportion of subjects with antibodies present (the measurement used was GMC, medical geometric concentration) increased about four times 14 days after the second dose, reaching more than 90% of the volunteers in the group that received the ButanVac — the rate was 82% in the AstraZeneca control vaccine group.

The groups that received ButanVac took the first dose in August and the second in September 2021, comprising an interval of 28 days between the two doses.

Blood samples were collected before the first dose and 14 days after the second dose.

Based on the preliminary results, the ButanVac clinical trial was considered eligible to proceed to phase 3, with a larger sample of volunteers.