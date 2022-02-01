Butanvac produces more antibodies than other vaccines, study says

Butanvac, an immunizer against Covid-19 produced by the Butantan Institute, demonstrated a proportionally higher production of neutralizing antibodies than messenger RNA vaccines, such as those from Pfizer and Moderna, according to a preliminary study. The document states that this occurs because the product generates a smaller amount of ineffective antibodies against the coronavirus.

The findings were released by researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York and the Center for Global Research in Infectious Diseases. The study, published on the MedRxiv platform, is a pre-print version and has not been peer-reviewed. Therefore, the findings should not yet be used to guide medical practice.

The research indicates that NDV-HXP-S, the international name of Butanvac, had the ability to neutralize the coronavirus compared to corresponding samples from vaccinated with the Pfizer immunizer. However, binding-only antibody activity was lower.

“This allows us to calculate the ratios between binding and neutralizing antibody titers. Samples from vaccinates with NDV-HXP-S showed neutralizing activity ratios similar to those of other immunizers, suggesting a very high proportion of neutralizing antibodies and low non-neutralizing antibody titers,” the researchers state.

Learn how Covid-19 vaccines work:

Operation of Butanvac

Butanvac’s technology uses a viral vector that contains the spike protein, from the new coronavirus, in its entirety. The virus used as a vector is Newcastle disease, an infection that affects birds.

The vaccine can be produced in embryonated chicken eggs, the same process used for the production of vaccines against the influenza virus. Thus, the immunizer should be a cheaper and more viable option for some countries to apply in their populations.

According to Butantan, in addition to being cheap and widespread, this technique is a specialty of the institute, which annually produces 80 million flu vaccines using eggs. Thailand, Vietnam and Mexico are also developing clinical studies for the development of the immunizer.

Comparison with Astrazeneca

A document from the National Biomedical Research Ethics Committee of the Ministry of Health of Vietnam, published Saturday (29/1), shows that Butanvac produces higher levels of antibodies than the AstraZeneca vaccine and meets safety and tolerability requirements. .

In phase 2 trials, the vaccine was tested on 374 volunteers aged between 18 and 59 years, and 60 years and over, from the Vu Thu district. Participants were divided into three groups: the first was immunized with 0.5 ml of Butanvac at a dose of 3 µg; the second with 0.5 ml and a dose of 6 µg; and the third received AstraZeneca.

According to the Vietnam Ministry of Health, the proportion of individuals with antibodies present increased about four times after the second dose, reaching satisfactory protection in more than 90% of the volunteers in the group that received Butanvac.

The groups that received the immunizer produced by Butantan took the first dose in August and the second in September 2021, with an interval of 28 days between the two applications. Based on the preliminary results, the clinical trial was considered eligible to proceed to phase 3, with a wider sample of volunteers.