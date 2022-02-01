Caged: Brazil generated 2.7 million formal jobs in 2021

Brazil ended 2021 with a positive balance of 2,730,597 jobs with a formal contract. During the year, 20,699,802 admissions and 17,969,205 dismissals were recorded. The data were released today (31) by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

The month of December registered a retraction of 265,811 jobs. The number derives from a total of 1,703,721 dismissals and 1,437,910 admissions.

The stock of formal jobs in the country, which is the total amount of active CLT contracts, in December, stood at 41,289,692 contracts, which, according to the ministry, represents a drop of 0.64% compared to the previous month.

temporary hiring

According to the Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni, the result for the month of December was expected, since “as routinely happens in Brazil, we have notices of dismissal mainly from those employees who work in the temporary regime”.

“The negative balance is fundamentally part of temporary workers. But this balance applied to the accumulated for the year gives us a positive balance in the generation of formal jobs in Brazil, in the order of 2.7 million jobs”, he added, highlighting that since the beginning of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, the country accumulates a positive balance of 3,183,221 new jobs.

Data by sector

In the year, the balance of 2.7 million jobs had its biggest contribution in the service sector, with 1,226,026 jobs created. There were 9,284,923 admissions compared to 8,058,897 dismissals.

The commerce sector added another 643,754 jobs (4,889,494 admissions and 4,245,740 dismissals), while the Industry generated 475,141 new jobs (3,352,363 admissions and 2,877,222 dismissals) in 2021.

Construction activities created 244,755 jobs (2,017,403 admissions and 1,772,648 dismissals), while agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture had 140,927 new jobs with formal contracts (1,155,619 admissions and 1,014,692 dismissals).

The stock (total amount of active formal contracts) in the year showed a variation of 7.08% (compared to January 1, 2021).

In December, the balance of jobs was negative in four of the five groups of economic activity analyzed. The only one with a positive balance (9,013 vacancies) was trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

The industry balance was negative by 92,047 jobs; construction lost 52,033 jobs; agriculture, livestock, forestry production, fishing and aquaculture registered a drop of 26,073 vacancies; and that of services decreased the balance of CLT jobs by 104,670.

Regions

The five regions had a positive balance of hiring throughout 2021. In the Southeast Region, 1,349,692 jobs were created (growth of 6.8%); in the South, the balance was 480,771 more jobs (up 6.61%); in the Northeast, another 474,578 posts were created (7.58%); in the Midwest, the increase was 263,304 vacancies (8.07%); and the North Region had an increase of 154,667 formal jobs (8.62%).

In December, however, the five regions of the country registered a negative balance in the number of formal jobs. The region that lost the most jobs was the Southeast, with a drop of 136,120 jobs (-0.64%).

The decrease in the South Region was 78,882 vacancies (-1.01%), while in the Center-West, Northeast and North regions there were negative balances of 21,476 (-0.61%); 15,823 (-0.23%); and 13,375 vacancies (-0.68%), respectively.

States

In the year, the state of São Paulo was the one that opened the largest number of formal jobs, totaling 814,035 new vacancies, which represents an increase of 6.80%. In second place is Minas Gerais, with a positive balance of 305,182 vacancies (up 7.5); followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 178,098 new jobs (5.77%).

The lowest balances were recorded in Roraima, with the creation of 4,988 formal jobs; Amapa (5,260); and Acre (8,117).

Only two federative units had positive balances in December 2021: Alagoas (615 jobs); and Paraíba (61 stations).

The states with the lowest balance were São Paulo, which registered a reduction of 103,954 in the number of formal jobs, followed by Santa Catarina (-36,644 jobs); and Paraná (-24,346 posts).

average salary

The average admission salary recorded in December was R$ 1,793.34. In comparison with the previous month (November), the real increase was R$ 1.51, which corresponds to an increase of 0.08%.

*Material expanded at 12:20 pm to include consolidated data for the year. Text amended, in the ninth paragraph, at 1:27 pm, to correct the percentage informed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.