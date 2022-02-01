Caixa offers discount on payroll for retirees and pensioners

Caixa Econômica Federal offers exclusive discounts on contracting credit for retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). The action takes place during the retiree’s fortnight, scheduled to last until February 7th.

The list of positive points is interesting, as it includes different benefits when applying for a credit card, opening an account to receive money and reducing interest rates on payroll loans – which is when the installments of the agreement are deducted directly from the benefit. of the insured.

Reduced interest rates

INSS beneficiaries can contract payroll-deductible loans at rates starting at 1.53% per month during the retiree’s fortnight. In addition to this, those who also wish to renew a loan or request portability from other financial institutions can also participate in the action.

Those who are retired also have the possibility of adding credit life insurance to the payroll, which will give the advantage of having more than 65% discount on exams and consultations through a private family health service.

Caixa customers will also have benefits when contracting the Caixa Simples credit card, aimed especially at the public of INSS retirees and pensioners. Interested parties will receive the cancellation of the card issuance fee, in addition to not having to pay an annual fee.

How to get a discounted payroll loan

If you need to request or renew the payroll loan, the INSS insured will not need to go to an agency. The entire credit contracting process can be done through the bank’s virtual channels or through a Caixa Aqui correspondent.

See below for Caixa’s other service channels: