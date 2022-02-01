Calendar starts in 1 week; see Caixa’s PIS 2022 calendar, pay table and latest news on the salary allowance

THE PIS 2022 calendar starts in a week. both the PIS 2022 table like the payment schedule have already been defined for almost a month, by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (codefat).

However, many Brazilians are in search of PIS/Pasep table It’s from PIS/Pasep calendar to know when they will receive.

See below the Caixa PIS 2022 calendar, pay table and ask questions about the PIS/Pasep salary allowance below.

Will you have 2 PIS in 2022?

One of the main doubts of beneficiaries is if the PIS will be doublein 2022. See below:

PIS 2022 table and payment schedule

PIS Calendar 2022 Cashier

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector.

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

January february 8 December 29

February February, 10th December 29

March February 15th December 29

April February 17th December 29

May February 22 December 29

June February, 24 December 29

July March, 15 December 29

August March 17 December 29

September March 22 December 29







October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29







December March 31 December 29







Pasep Calendar 2022 Banco do Brasil

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

0 – 1 February 15th December 29

2 – 3 February 17th December 29

4 February 22 December 29

5 February, 24 December 29

6 March, 15 December 29

7 March 17 December 29

8 March 22 December 29

9 March 24 December 29







Not enabled PIS 2022 in the digital wallet

What to do if you are not enabled PIS 2022 at Digital Work Portfolio? Check it out below.

PIS 2022 payment table

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

Caixa telephone number to consult PIS

There are already phone numbers for those who want to ask questions or consult the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance.