Can wait for more poison swamp in Elden Ring

Miyazaki just loves this kind of environment

All franchise games Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro have a beloved poisonous swamp. There’s no doubt that From Software loves this environment, more specifically Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mind behind all these games. In an exclusive interview with Game Informer, Miyazaki says he just “can’t hold back” when it comes to creating poisonous swamps and we can look forward to more of that environment in Elden Ring.

Hidetaka Miyazaki says he “rediscovered” his love of poisonous swamps while developing Elden Ring. “As far as how the player feels when they find that area, that’s another story. But when I was creating the game, I rediscovered my love of creating poison swamps. I know how people feel about them, but, you know, I suddenly realized I was in the middle of creating one and I couldn’t help myself. It just happens,” says Miyazaki.

Worst of all is not only the fact that the swamp poisons the player, but the whole tense and oppressive atmosphere that is built in these places, making everything very uncomfortable, especially on the first playthrough. Swamp of Sorrow from Demon’s Souls, for example, is a dark place with enemies that even give light jump scares as you try to run away from the poisoned area.

Poison and toxic stats (the strongest) were common until now. Miyazaki says that the world of Elden Ring will bring something even worse. “[…] There is something that is especially horrible that exists and persists in this world. I’m going to say the name right away, so it’s something you can expect. (The status) is called Scarlet Rot,” comments Miyazaki. Yes, Miyazaki, we can’t wait for “Scarlet (or red) Rot.”



– Continues after advertising –

Regarding the poisonous swamps, before it was just wandering around the region in search of a dry ground to be able to heal from the negative status, but practically every area of ​​the type brings with it labyrinths and above-average enemies. Blighttown in Dark Souls is a first-time torment.

Or worse yet, The Gutter and The Black Gulch from Dark Souls 2 can be a nightmare for the unsuspecting. Despite not being swamps, both have plenty of venom. Another region of the same game that has this negative status is Harvest Valley. Miyazaki was not directly involved in the development of Dark Souls 2, which may be the reason for the lack of a poisonous swamp in the game.

Not even the most different of games, Sekiro, got away with this. Ashina Depths and the depths of Sunken Valley have plenty of venom awaiting the wolf. We have 25 days to go before we know what these unpleasant environments will look like in Elden Ring, which arrives for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on February 25th.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Game Informer