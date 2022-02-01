Car spending nearly doubles in five years

PT website

Spread throughout the economy, Bolsonaro-Guedes-era inflation is making car ownership unfeasible – even for those who use them for the purpose of securing some income. From the high dollar prices of fuel to the acceleration of maintenance expenses, the cost of maintaining a vehicle has practically doubled in seven years and, in some cases, exceeds the expenses of families with education.

The estimate was made by the Brazilian Institute of Capital Markets (Ibmec), at the request of the newspaper O Globo. Professor of accounting at the institution, Paulo Henrique Pêgas says that fuels account for more than half of the costs of a vehicle. IPVA, insurance, parking and inspection share the remaining weight on the result. According to Pêgas, the increase in expenses in recent years affects both the owners of popular cars and those of premium models.

A survey released by the platform CouponValido.com.br reveals that Brazil is the fifth most expensive country to own a car in the world. The study compiled vehicle prices from the FIPE Table and data from Scrap Car Comparison to measure the relationship between the price of buying and maintaining a car and the average wage income in each country. Brazilians need to spend 441.89% of their average annual income to buy and maintain a zero car, the document points out.

“Gasoline ends up being the main villain. Back in 2015, the liter cost R$ 3.51, on average, and today it costs R$ 7, twice as much”, observes the professor at Ibmec, overcome by the pace of the high price. In the State of Rio de Janeiro, gasoline already breaks the barrier of R$ 8 per liter, according to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Last year, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) recorded a 47.49% rise in the price of gasoline, 62.23% of ethanol and 38.42% of Natural Vehicular Gas (CNG), widely used by professional drivers in larger urban centers. The cost of fuel – dollarized by Michel Temer in 2016 and maintained that way by Jair Bolsonaro – weighs more on the owners of popular cars, says Pêgas.

Maintaining a popular used car, such as a 2016 Gol, consumes just over R$14,500 per year, or R$1,210 per month. The 90.5% jump compared to 2015 is much higher than the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accumulated in the period (50.7%). Practically the value of a minimum wage, this expense would only fit in the budget of families with an income above R$ 6 thousand per month, already committed to items such as food, housing, education and health, also inflated.

The monthly cost of maintaining more expensive cars is close to two minimum wages. The annual cost of a Renault Duster model 2022, for example, is estimated at R$ 27 thousand. That of another mid-value vehicle, the Honda Fit, rose 88.1% in seven years.

Zero and used cars shoot up, pulling insurance and IPVA

The bleak picture is completed with the rise in vehicle prices, both zero kilometer and used, also pushing up the values ​​of insurance and IPVA. “The lack of new cars has never weighed so heavily on the price of insurance. This percentage increase (in insurance) has not been seen in the last 30 years”, observes Boris Ber, president of the São Paulo Insurance Brokerage Autonomous Professionals Union.

Vehicle overhaul also goes up, in proportion to the depreciation of the real. “As the automotive chain is heavily dependent on imports, it is now suffering from rising costs, and this affects the cost of auto parts. When you need to change the shock absorber or brake, it will become more expensive”, warns Marco Antonio Rocha, professor of Economics at Unicamp.

The famine in the sector has caused at least 50,000 app drivers to return rental vehicles last year. The reason, according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Car Rental Companies (Abla), was the increase in fuel prices. The number of cars rented by app drivers, says the entity, dropped from 220,000 to 170,000 in 2021.

For the president of Abla’s National Council, Paulo Miguel Junior, the percentage of returns (20%) is unprecedented in a sector with the potential to rent up to 250 thousand cars. The dollarization of fuel and the fees charged by the apps, he says, prevent this from happening. “We are working with the possibility of a drop in the price of the liter in 2022, returning to the average between R$ 4 and R$ 5”, said Miguel Junior in a note released in December.

From the Newsroom