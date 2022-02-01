Case of young man who woke up with an open belly after meeting in Guarapari goes viral on the web

Since Felipe Smith’s fateful video, the city of Guarapari, in Espírito Santo, was not as commented on social media as it was on Monday morning (31). The reason for this return to fame was much less comical than that of the author of the catchphrase “Guarapari, Búzios is my art”: a boy who had his stomach opened after an encounter with a girl.

The case took place on January 16, but only now came to the attention of internet detectives, who pointed out several theories to explain what would have happened. One of the versions that became popular was that the girl who was with him on the “date” made him a guinea pig.

It is explained: the young woman would be a medical student and dreamed of being a surgeon. After using illegal substances, she would have decided to turn her desire into reality right there and, with a bottle or knife (the versions differ on the murder weapon) she opened her stomach and ripped out the boy’s guts, equally stoned.

Another version points out that, in fact, it would have been a couple’s fight, where both attacked each other and the deep cut in the belly would be a mere side effect of the mutual aggressions.

And it’s true?

The answer about what would have happened nobody has – only the young people involved in the stir. However, it is true that a young man in his 20s had a deep cut, where he could even see his intestines. The fact happened in Praia do Ermitão, which is almost deserted, according to the newspaper Gazeta do Espírito Santo.

According to local police, the boy was indeed with a girl at the scene. The couple would bid farewell, once the young man was going to the United States. The last images recorded at the scene show the couple entering the Morro da Pescaria municipal park.

In the following images, the young man already appears with the cut. In the sand on the beach, the Military Police found what was supposed to be the other part of the boy’s intestine. The material was collected and taken to the Legal Medical Department (DML).

The young couple has not yet been heard by the Civil Police, which should happen this week.

So far, according to the police statement, “there is no way to say that the woman was involved in the facts.” It was also informed that “no suspect has been detained and that details of the investigation will not be released, for the time being”, according to the Civil Police note.

The boy remains hospitalized at Vitória Apart Hospital. The hospital informed, in a note sent to the newspaper Gazeta, that “the patient in question has been admitted to the hospital since January 16, after undergoing prior care in another unit. He remains hospitalized, but the hospital does not have authorization to provide clinical and health information”.

Also in a note, the Military Police reported that they had received information that in Praia do Ermitão, located at the end of Praia do Morro, there were belongings of those involved in an attempted murder with a knife, which took place during the night.

“Then the military proceeded to the scene to verify the facts. After covering a trail of approximately one kilometer, the military saw blood on the beach, broken bottles, and pieces of the victim’s organs.

“Therefore, the garrison made contact with the Civil Police reporting what happened, for knowledge and appropriate action. The victim was admitted to the Hospital Estadual de Urgência e Emprego (HEUE), formerly São Lucas. The situation was reported to DHPP” , says the note from the Military Police.