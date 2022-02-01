Cássio tests positive for Covid-19 and misses Corinthians in the classic; goalkeeper Ivan can debut

THE Corinthians will have a considerable drop in their first classic of the season. Goalkeeper Cássio tested positive for Covid-19 and will be absent against Santos, on Wednesday (2), at 9:35 pm at Neo Química Arena, for the third round of the tournament. Paulistão.



The goalkeeper, after showing mild flu symptoms, was cut at the last minute from the match against Santo André. for the exam, which came back positive.

Thereby, the newly hired Ivan can make his debut for Timão. The team’s new goalkeeper had his contract published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and is ready to play. He had already been training with the group in recent days.

Despite the significant drop, Sylvinho should count on the returns of Renato Augusto and William. Corinthians performed at CT Joaquim Grava in the afternoon and the duo, who had been preserved against Santo André due to physical load control, trained with the group on the lawn.

In addition to them, defender João Victor, who was cut at the last minute from the game against Ramalhão with a trauma to his right foot, also worked with the entire squad.

Athletes who played for more than 45 minutes yesterday at first win away from home remained inside the CT for regenerative work. The others went to the field, where they warmed up and trained in possession of the ball.

Then, coach Sylvinho promoted collective work in a small space with the athletes. Corinthians will do on Tuesday (1), the last preparatory training for the classic against Santos.