Ceará beats Sergipe away from home in its debut in the Northeast Cup – Play

Ceará started well in the 2022 season and in the Northeast Cup. Alvinegro overcame about 15 absences and beat Sergipe 1-0, at the Batistão stadium, in Aracaju. Ceará’s winning goal was scored by striker Zé Roberto, in the 9th minute of the 1st half, in an opportunistic move.

With the result, Vozão adds its first 3 points in Group B and turns its attention to the Clássico-Rei on Saturday (5), at 17:45 at Castelão, for the 3rd round of the competition.

The game

Ceará entered the field with many absences between injured and infected by Covid-19. Coach Tiago Nunes did not have important players such as goalkeeper Richard, Messias, Vina, Luiz Otávio, Bruno Pacheco, Fernando Sobral, Lima Erick, among others.

Thus, the coach assembled the most experienced team possible, with many base athletes on the bench. With two fixed forwards in front, Zé Roberto and Cléber, Ceará marked the home team’s ball out and this pressure paid off.

At 8 minutes, Zé Roberto crossed Cléber’s head for the ball to go out. But in the next move, Cléber pressed the ball out, intercepted the header and Zé Roberto scored, in an opportunistic move.

Subtitle:

With so many embezzlement, Ceará had difficulty imposing their game against Sergipe Photograph:

Israel Simonton / Ceará SC

Minutes later, Marlon gave a great back-heel pass to Michel Macedo, who was taken down inside the area and the penalty was scored. Only that Zé Roberto charged and sent the beam.

Even with more possession of the ball in the 1st half, Ceará did not create more chances. And the home team, who missed a lot, also took little danger, only in submissions from afar.

held

If the first half wasn’t that great, the final stage was more foul, with few chances. Ceará only improved in the game after the entry of Iury Castilho, who lost a great chance facing goalkeeper João Gabriel.

The home team still rehearsed a pressure in the aerial play, but the alvinegra defense and the goalkeeper João Ricardo were safe and guaranteed the important alvinegra victory away from home.