Cheapest gasoline? States extend ICMS freeze

THE ICMS freezing (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) was extended for another 60 days by decision of the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz). With this, the measure that would be valid until the end of January will be extended until March 31.

Read more: Learn how to check your CPF status at the Central Bank

The decision maintains the tax on gasoline, diesel and ethanol prices at the same level. At the end of the new period, the reference value for tax collection will have been maintained for 120 days.

The states had signaled that the measure would not be extended, but changed their minds amid fears of political attrition in an election year. Thus, even after Petrobras announced a new price increase, the freeze was extended for a longer period of time.

Pricing and Equalization Background

The National Committee of State and Federal District Finance Secretaries (Comsefaz) went so far as to say that withholding ICMS will not be enough to prevent further readjustments in fuel values. The entity defends the creation of a price equalization fund.

Governors and Finance Secretaries support the bill that gives rise to a program to stabilize the price of oil and derivatives in Brazil. The fund will come into action at times when the dollar and fuel prices are very high in the international market.

The proposal should enter the agenda of the Federal Senate in February, according to the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco.