Check out 12 foods that help deflate your body

Sometimes we feel a bloating sensation, especially when we have stomach discomfort and breathing difficulties. This all occurs due to fluid retention and the action of sodium in our body. Among the main reasons, we highlight poor diet, excess salt, lack of physical exercises, among others.

Avoiding foods that are high in sodium is a good start to helping your body’s wellness process. The foods with the highest concentration of sodium are industrialized. The presence of sodium contributes to the presence of excess water in the body, causing us to bloat.

The swelling in our body can manifest itself in the ankles, belly, hands, feet, thighs and other parts. There are specific foods that help reduce bloating quickly. However, it should be noted that such foods act faster or slower depending on the reaction of each organism.

Foods that can help to deflate your body

Pineapple; Coconut Water; Carrot; Green or hibiscus tea; Banana; Watermelon; Ginger; oat bran; Beet; Melon; Lemon; Intense green vegetables such as kale, arugula and broccoli.

Now that you know the foods that help to reduce swelling in the body, it is important to maintain a healthier diet and avoid sausages, canned foods and other foods, most of which are industrialized, that promote body swelling.

Likewise, the action of detox juices is very effective, which, in addition to eliminating toxins from the body, are also excellent in combating swelling in the body. Detox juices that contain carrots, pineapple, mint and ginger are most effective in this process.