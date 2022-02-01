Check the FGTS birthday withdrawal calendar, table, telephone and latest news

Workers who choose to Anniversary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) little by little they began to have access to the 2022 quota. Withdrawals take place according to the worker’s birthday month [veja o calendário completo abaixo].

What is the FGTS Anniversary Loot?

Created in 2019 and in force since 2020, the FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal allows the withdrawal of part of the balance of any active or inactive account of the fund each year, in the anniversary month, in exchange for not receiving part of what you are entitled to. case of unfair dismissal.

So far, about 17.8 million people have joined the birthday loot.

FGTS birthday withdrawal calendar



About 1.3 million shareholders born in January can withdraw since January 3rd. the period of FGTS withdrawals starts on the first business day of the birthday month of the worker. Values ​​are available until the last business day of the second subsequent month.

If the money is not withdrawn within the deadline, it goes back to the FGTS accounts on behalf of the worker.

Check out the full 2021 FGTS birthday withdrawal payment schedule:

Born in January – Received between 01/04 and 03/31

Born in February – Received between 02/01 to 04/30

Born in March – Received between 03/01 to 05/31

Born in April – Received between 04/01 to 06/30

Born in May – Received between 05/03 to 07/30

Born in June – Received between 01/06 to 31/08

Born in July – Received between 01/07 and 30/09

Born in August – Received between 08/02 to 10/29

Born in September – Received between 01/09 to 30/11

Born in October – Received between 10/01 to 12/31

Born in November – Received between 11/01 to 01/31/2022

Born in December – Received between 12/01 to 02/28/2022

Adherence to the FGTS Anniversary Loot

Adherence to the FGTS Anniversary Loot is voluntary and can be done through the official FGTS app, available for smartphones and tablets on Android and iOS systems.

The process can also be done on the Caixa Econômica Federal website or at the bank’s branches. If you want to receive the money in the same year, the worker must opt ​​for the birthday withdrawal until the last day of the month of birth. Otherwise, you will only receive it from the following year.

When removing a FGTS installment each year, the worker will no longer receive the amount deposited by the company if he is dismissed without just cause.

The payment of the 40% fine in these situations is maintained. The other FGTS withdrawal possibilities – such as the purchase of real estate, retirement and serious illnesses – are not affected by the birthday withdrawal.

Care with the FGTS birthday loot

At any time, the worker can withdraw from the birthday withdrawal and return to the traditional method, which only allows withdrawal in special cases, such as unfair dismissal, retirement, serious illness or purchase of real estate.

The decision, however, requires care. When returning to the traditional withdrawal, the worker will be unable to withdraw the balance from the FGTS account for two years, even in the event of dismissal. If dismissed, you will only receive a 40% fine.

How to make the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

Because of the covid-19 pandemic, Caixa guides the rescue through the FGTS application. In this case, the worker can schedule the transfer of money to any account in his name, regardless of the bank. The operation has no cost.

Withdrawals can be made at lottery houses and at self-service terminals for those who have a Citizen Card password. Anyone who has a Citizen Card and password can withdraw it from the Caixa Aqui correspondents, if these establishments are authorized to open. Just present ID.

FGTS birthday withdrawal telephone

Caixa launched a new version of the FGTS APP so that workers can check the amount to be withdrawn.

The amount, dates and locations of withdrawal can also be accessed by website in Caixa, clicking here or call 0800 724 2019.

FGTS birthday withdrawal table

The amount to which the worker who joined the birthday withdrawal is entitled to withdraw each year depends on the balance in each FGTS account. For accounts with a balance of up to BRL 500, 50% of the total can be withdrawn.

From there, the percentage drops, but an additional fixed amount will be paid, which increases according to the total balance. The calculation takes place as follows.

FGTS balance — Percentage of withdrawal — Additional installment

Up to BRL 500 — 50% of the balance — no surcharge

From BRL 500.01 — 40% of the balance — BRL 50

From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5 thousand — 30% of the balance — BRL 150

From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10 thousand — 20% of the balance — BRL 650

From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15 thousand — 15% of the balance — BRL 1,150

From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20 thousand — 10% of the balance — BRL 1.9 thousand

Over BRL 20,000.01 — 5% of the balance — BRL 2.9 thousand