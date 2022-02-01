Check the results of Quina 5768 and Lotofácil 2436 this Monday (31/1)

posted on 01/31/2022 20:01 / updated on 01/31/2022 20:25

Will you start the week being a new millionaire? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, on Monday night (1/31), four lotteries: contests 5768 from Quina, 2436 from Lotofácil, 2269 from Lotomania and 202 from Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 8.1 million, had the following numbers drawn: 09-15-66-71-78.
The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 400 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 8
Column 2: 3
Column 3: 9
Column 4: 7
Column 5: 5
Column 6: 9
Column 7: two

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 561 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 03-16-21-24-36-37-39-42-47-48-56-64-72-80-84-87-91-92-93-94.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 02-03-04-06-08-09-12-14-15-16-17-19-20-21-23.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast:

