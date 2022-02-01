China suspends imports of chicken from a South Mato Grosso slaughterhouse · Jornal Midiamax

The Chinese government suspended imports of chicken meat from a slaughterhouse in Itaquiraí, a municipality approximately 400 kilometers from Campo Grande. The unit in Mato Grosso do Sul belongs to Bello Alimentos (Frango Bello’s trade name).

In addition to suspending with the meatpacking plant in Mato Grosso do Sul, China, according to Estadão Conteúdo, also suspended with a plant of São Salvador Alimentos (Fantasy name Super Frango), in Itaberaí (GO). The information was released in a statement on the official website of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) published on Monday (31).

The Chinese said the halt to purchases took effect on Monday, without signaling when business might resume or the reason for the decision.

The Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture confirmed the suspension by China of the authorization for exports of chicken protein from the two Brazilian plants. The government highlighted, however, that “the technical area of ​​the Ministry of Agriculture disagrees with the decision adopted by the Chinese health authority.”

According to the statement, Brazil “will present the technical information to reverse the suspension” to Gacc, the Chinese government agency responsible for enabling exporting establishments and which also controls goods at customs.

In December, China had suspended imports of chicken meat from the BRF unit in Marau (RS). In August, the country had also suspended imports of pork and poultry from the BRF unit in Lucas do Rio Verde (MT).

The Asian country has been suspending, since 2020, the purchases of refrigerators from several countries. The justification would be greater health control, due to the covid-19 pandemic.