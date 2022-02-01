China vetoes imports of chicken meat from slaughterhouses in Mato Grosso do Sul – Lado Rural

Reasons were not disclosed; The measure also affects a meatpacking plant in Goiás and has a low impact on the market

Chicken production on a Brazilian farm; Brazil has in China the main destination of poultry meat. (Photo: Publicity)

For no reason informed, the General Administration of Customs of China announced this Sunday, 30, the suspension of imports of chicken meat from two Brazilian slaughterhouses, one of them – Frango Bello – located in Itaquiraí, in Mato Grosso do Sul. also São Salvador Alimentos, owner of the Super Frango brand, in Itaberaí (GO).

China is the world’s main buyer of Brazilian chicken. Last year, the Chinese bought 639,492 tons of the product, with revenue of US$ 1.27 billion. In total, total chicken exports from Brazil were 4.46 million tons, with a total turnover of US$ 7.89 billion in 2021.

The Mapa (Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply) confirmed to the Campo Grande News receipt of the notification by the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) on the suspension of imports of chicken meat. The technical area of ​​Mapa says it disagrees with the decision taken by the Chinese health authority and will present the technical information to reverse the suspension.

“We inform that Bello Alimentos has not yet been officially notified of the decision. We also clarify that all health and safety measures, required by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA) and by China, are strictly followed,” informed the measure folder.

The Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA), which represents the country’s chicken meat industry, evaluated, this Monday (1/31), through an official note, that the suspension of exports from two slaughterhouses by the government from China should not have a significant impact on product shipments to the Asian country.

Brazil has 43 meatpacking plants authorized to export to the Chinese.

Export on the rise – Sales of chicken meat to the international market totaled 4.6 million tons in 2021, the highest volume ever recorded by the sector in a single year. According to the survey, the number exceeded by 9% the total exported by Brazil in 2020, when 4.23 million tons were shipped.

* Article edited at 5:36 pm for additional information.