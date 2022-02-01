Chinese company completes deliveries of seven 737 MAX aircraft to GOL

Yadunandan Singh 9 mins ago Business Comments Off on Chinese company completes deliveries of seven 737 MAX aircraft to GOL 0 Views


CDB Aviation, a wholly-owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing, announced the delivery of the last of seven Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

The aircraft, configured with a 186-seat layout, incorporating the GOL+Comfort and GOL Premium classes, were delivered from the lessor’s backlog with Boeing as part of the lease agreements originally signed with the carrier in 2020.

Our teams worked hand in hand to execute the leases and deliver all these aircraft in very adverse conditions during the pandemic. GOL is a great customer that has our full confidence”, highlighted Luís da Silva, Head of Commercial Americas at the CBD. “The 737 MAX is expected to transform GOL’s fleet, providing significant efficiency gains, while offering greater penetration in existing markets and new expansion opportunities.”

“The delivery of this latest aircraft in a package of seven 737 MAX 8s from CDB Aviation is a milestone in the history of GOL, our MAX fleet reaches twenty-four aircraft with this delivery. with more comfort and environmental responsibility”, says Celso Ferrer, COO of GOL.


Managing Director – MBA in Finance from FGV-SP, he has studied aviation and aeronautical marketing topics for two decades. Great international experience and extensive experience in Data Analytics.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Why is Nubank’s value per customer triple that of Banco Inter?

With more than 41 million customers, Nubank expanded its services and, in December 2021, the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved