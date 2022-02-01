Chinese company completes deliveries of seven 737 MAX aircraft to GOL





CDB Aviation, a wholly-owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing, announced the delivery of the last of seven Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

The aircraft, configured with a 186-seat layout, incorporating the GOL+Comfort and GOL Premium classes, were delivered from the lessor’s backlog with Boeing as part of the lease agreements originally signed with the carrier in 2020.

“Our teams worked hand in hand to execute the leases and deliver all these aircraft in very adverse conditions during the pandemic. GOL is a great customer that has our full confidence”, highlighted Luís da Silva, Head of Commercial Americas at the CBD. “The 737 MAX is expected to transform GOL’s fleet, providing significant efficiency gains, while offering greater penetration in existing markets and new expansion opportunities.”

“The delivery of this latest aircraft in a package of seven 737 MAX 8s from CDB Aviation is a milestone in the history of GOL, our MAX fleet reaches twenty-four aircraft with this delivery. with more comfort and environmental responsibility”, says Celso Ferrer, COO of GOL.



