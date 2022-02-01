Chinese electric Beetle gets launch date and can come to Brazil

Even with Volkswagen’s pressure on the ORA Ballet Cat model, which imitates the well-known Volkswagen Beetle, the Chinese Great Wall was not intimidated and set the official launch of the electric car for March 30 this year.

The vehicle is reportedly a “more feminine” version of the Punk Cat, previously seen at the Beijing Auto Show in April last year. When it was first shown, Volkswagen said it was keeping an eye on the matter with its legal team.

“Regarding any violations of utility models or Volkswagen AG design rights, the company reserves the right to take necessary legal action,” the brand said at the time. However, it is not yet known whether the automaker will take any action.

The main difference between Punk Cat and Ballet Cat is the fact that the former has circular headlights and the latter has them in a horseshoe shape.

Fully electric, the car is expected to have 171 hp and reach up to 155 km/h with its 59.1 kWh package, with just a single electric motor and two different batteries. The car is also expected to have a 47.8 kWh package.

The ORA Ballet Cat is tipped to come to Brazil, through Great Wall’s plans to disembark in the country. The automaker expects to start its operations here by the end of 2022 and in the second half of 2023 to be able to produce models locally.

