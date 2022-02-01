https://br.sputniknews.com/20220201/sonda-chinesa-tianwen-1-revela-misteriosas-calotas-polares-de-marte-video-21230990.html
Chinese probe Tianwen-1 reveals Mars’ mysterious polar caps (VIDEO)
A new video released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Monday shows the Tianwen-1 spacecraft passing through the polar caps of Mars, revealing the mysterious ice dunes of carbon dioxide and water. .Images were captured by the probe’s 1.5-meter “selfie stick”, an inspection tool mounted on the end of the apparatus. Broadcaster CGTN noted that the probe’s engine, fuel tank and flight control engine are in good condition after a year and a half in space. The probe had already recorded high definition images of the Red Planet’s ice caps in March 2021, when it was possible to observe the strong winds hitting the sand dunes in which the deposits of ice meet.Scientists believe that knowing the polar caps of Mars is the key to understanding the past evolution of the planet and to any hope of finding evidence of life on it.The mission of the Chinese spacecraft Tianwen- 1 was launched in July 2020 by the Long March-5 rocket. The probe entered Mars orbit in February 2021. A few months later, a landing capsule with the Zhurong rover descended through the Martian atmosphere and finally landed on the Red Planet on May 15 of the same year.
The probe had already recorded high-definition images of the Red Planet’s ice caps in March 2021, when it was possible to observe the strong winds reaching the sand dunes in which the ice deposits lie.
The Chinese Tianwen-1 spacecraft mission was launched in July 2020 by the Long March-5 rocket. the probe entered in the orbit of mars in February 2021.
A few months later, a landing capsule with the rover Zhurong descended through the Martian atmosphere and finally landed on the Red Planet on May 15 of the same year.