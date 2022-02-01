Chinese spacecraft sends selfie video in orbit of Mars; watch

The Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1, which has been orbiting Mars for almost a year, sends Earth a beautiful video with a selfie that shows the red planet in the background. The video was released by China’s space agency (CNSA) on the eve of Chinese New Year, which will be celebrated this Tuesday (1).

It’s not the first time the spacecraft has sent a selfie. The first was made on the way to Mars, with the darkness of space in the background, in October 2020. The second is more recent: it was released just under a month ago, and shows the satellite and one of the poles of Mars in the background. .

But unlike previous photos, taken with remote cameras ejected from the satellite, the current video was captured by a camera at the end of a 1.6-meter-long arm, normally used by operators to verify the integrity of the spacecraft.

That’s why she doesn’t appear in full in the frame. Still, you can see the fuel tanks (the spherical structures at the bottom), the thruster (between the tanks) and one of the solar panels (on the right side of the image) moving. And from 25 seconds onwards it is possible to see Mars behind the spacecraft, with the characteristic white “spot” of its polar caps.

Tianwen-1 was the mission that took the rover Zhurong to Mars. While the rover scours the surface, the satellite remains in orbit, equipped with cameras and instruments to characterize the atmosphere and space “environment” around the planet. The mission is expected to last 2 Earth years, equivalent to 1 year on Mars.

