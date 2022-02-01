Cities had a housing boom in risk areas

The three cities in the metropolitan region of São Paulo most affected by the heavy rain that left at least 24 people dead in the state have experienced a major “housing boom” in the last three decades, a phenomenon that, according to urban planners, has contributed to the rampant occupation of areas with risk of landslides and floods.

In common, the municipalities of Francisco Morato, Franco da Rocha and Embu das Artes, where 16 victims lived, registered a population growth much higher than that calculated in the capital of São Paulo and in the metropolitan region, which comprises 39 cities. A good part of this contingent went to live on the slopes of hills and banks of rivers and streams, being subject to suffering from landslides and floods.

For urban planners heard by the report, the housing boom was accentuated from the 1990s onwards.

Combined with fragile buildings on a relief of hills and the lack of public policies for housing and urbanization, the phenomenon contributed to tragedies such as the weekend one becoming recurrent in the region.

According to a survey by TV Globo, at least 120 people died as a result of the rains between 2016 and 2022 in Greater São Paulo. The deaths occurred mainly due to landslides, floods and house collapses. In 2015, during a similar episode, 25 people died in cities such as Francisco Morato, Franco da Rocha and Mairiporã.

In Francisco Morato, three children and a teenager died in a landslide in recent days. The city is an example of this sharp growth in recent decades. Between 1990 and 2020, the population of the municipality increased by 134%, according to a projection by Fundação Seade, a data analysis body of the government of SP, which uses information from the IBGE. In 1990, there were 74,699 inhabitants – three decades later, there were 174,403 people.

Franco da Rocha was where eight people – four victims from the same family – died in a landslide this weekend. The municipality recorded a population increase of 87% – from 81 thousand inhabitants in 1990 to 148 thousand inhabitants three decades later.

Embu das Artes, with five victims from the same family in the last rain, rose by 82% (from 148,000 to 270,000).

At least 24 people have died in the state of São Paulo as a result of these rains in recent days. Image: EPA

But not only the cities affected by the last storm registered a similar phenomenon. Mairiporã, which in recent years has also suffered from deaths caused by landslides, had a 193% increase in its population between 1990 and 2020 (from 33,000 to 98,600 inhabitants). Caieiras, which also faces problems with flooding, went from 37,000 residents in 1990 to 100,000 three decades later – an increase of 170%.

According to Fundação Seade, the population boom in these municipalities is much higher than the growth in the capital of São Paulo, which increased by 29% in the same period, and in the metropolitan region as a whole, which grew by 40%.

“In fact, there is a relationship between population and urban growth in these regions and the occupation of risky areas that are subject to tragedies”, says architect and urban planner Kazuo Nakano, a professor at the Institute of Cities at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo).

“This process is recurrent in our urbanization, mainly among the working class and low income. It happens in an accelerated way in peripheral areas, with fragile terrain, without urban planning and technical support. What we have is the poor population that, without being able to establish itself in central areas, it ends up occupying, in an informal and unregulated way, the slopes of hills, banks of rivers and streams, valley bottoms and sanitary landfills”, he says.

‘Hyperperiphery’

For Nakano, the government did not keep up with this growth, which he and other urban planners call “hyperperiphery”, that is, areas of the metropolitan region of São Paulo that, occupied by low-income families from other places, formed large population contingents to in addition to the traditional peripheral neighborhoods of the capital of São Paulo. Cities such as Ferraz de Vasconcelos, Taboão da Serra and Carapicuíba are also part of this mass.

At least eight people died in Franco da Rocha Image: Reuters

These areas around São Paulo are also known as “dormitory cities”, with few options for public services, work and leisure, and where residents practically only go to rest.

“These cities that have grown a lot in recent decades do not have the institutional or economic capacity to carry out an urban and housing policy. There has never been a continuous process of urban planning and investment with clear objectives: this policy has always been fragmented, discontinuous and inefficient. formed in the absence of the public power”, he explains.

According to Isadora Guerreiro, a researcher at LabCidade at the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism at USP, the growth of these occupations in the slums of Greater São Paulo was due to a series of problems related to housing policy, such as the exclusion of families with incomes of less than three minimum wages during the expansion of popular housing programs, such as Minha Casa, Minha Vida and Casa Verde e Amarela.

“This policy expanded the popular housing market in peripheral regions, such as the east and south of São Paulo, increasing the price of housing, land and rent. was excluded. These people had to migrate to cheaper areas. Where can they pay? On hills and slopes in the metropolitan region, or areas of springs and even environmental preservation, in an informed and irregular market of lots. In the last case, they go to the street”, he explains.

Another factor, points out the researcher, is the lack of options for empty land for building houses on the outskirts of São Paulo, which also pushes the poorest population to allotments in nearby cities.

“Today, there are very few empty lots on the outskirts of the capital. Only those with a slightly higher income can buy a house, as prices have risen in recent years and many neighborhoods on the outskirts are becoming vertical. they don’t do it out of choice, but out of necessity, as a last option for housing”, he says.

problem pack

Population of Franco da Rocha has grown by 87% since 1990 Image: EPA

According to Kazuo Nakano, the northern and western region of Greater São Paulo, which has municipalities such as Francisco Morato, Mairiporã and Francisco Morato, has a relief known as the “sea of ​​hills”.

“There are many hills with layers of earth over rock, which are subject to landslides. Without urban planning, what we have today are thousands of people who, as the only option, have to bet on luck”, he says.

Geologist Eduardo Macedo, from the IPT (Institute for Technological Research), believes that “a package of problems” contributes to “announced tragedies”.

“The soil of these hills loses resistance with water and is very susceptible to landslides. This soil is occupied by houses of lower construction quality, sometimes with several floors and many residents of the same family”, he says, who last weekend visited areas that collapsed in Francisco Morato.

“These cities practically doubled in size in a few years. They are not rich, they do not have the capacity to invest and the public service is smaller. With climate change and heavy rainfall in a very short time, as happened this weekend, the tendency is for this problem to get worse”, he says.

The risk areas in the three municipalities were already known by the government. A survey by the Civil Defense of São Paulo pointed out that Francisco Morato, for example, has 75 areas with high or very high risk of landslides, undermining and flooding. Franco da Rocha had 95 points in those conditions. Already Embu da Artes, 17. Each of these points is normally formed by dozens of houses, points out the document.

The mayor of Francisco Morato, commanded by Mayor Renata Sene (Republicans), stated that “the problem of occupation of risk areas is an old one in the city”. It says that “it carries out constant inspection, monitoring, guidance and, recently, has put into practice several actions, including a new Code of Works and Buildings and a Land Regularization Plan”.

In a note, he said that he carried out a risk reduction plan for this summer’s rains. “It is a plan that outlines protocols for responding to disasters caused by heavy rains, which monitors, informs and welcomes citizens residing in risk areas”.

The city hall of Franco da Rocha, occupied by Nivaldo Santos (PSDB), states that it has a rental assistance program with 10,000 families, in addition to having delivered, in 2016, “about 1,100 apartments of the Minha Casa Minha Vida program, and we already have 500 more units contracted”.

It also states that it prepared, in partnership with the Universidade Federal do Grande ABC, a risk management plan, “which pointed to the existence of about 230 buildings in risk areas in the city, whose estimated cost of repair is budgeted at about Rs. $120 million, including the removal and relocation of families, an investment for which the city is seeking partnerships to execute”.

The management of Ney Santos (Podemos), mayor of Embu das Artes, did not respond to questions until the publication of this report.