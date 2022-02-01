Congolese was beaten to death for charging R$200, family says

Mo’s familyisMugenyi Kabagambe, 24, claims that what led to the Congolese’s beating was the victim’s charge of R$200 at a beach kiosk for two days’ work. According to relatives, the kiosk owed that amount to Moisif, who worked on site.

They report that Moisif was beaten to death with pieces of wood on the night of January 24, in addition to being tied up by the attackers at the Tropicália kiosk, in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio. The Civil Police did not release the names of the kiosk employees involved in the crime.

Today, lawyers for the person responsible for the kiosk visited the Homicide Police Station, which is investigating the case, but did not speak to the press.

Information about the value of the two nights charged by Moïse and the way in which he was killed were reported by the family to the Alerj Human Rights Commission (Rio de Janeiro Legislative Assembly), according to state deputy Dani Monteiro (PSOL).

In a statement, the Civil Police said that the cameras of the place were analyzed. A cousin of Moïse claims that he watched the footage and they show the boy being beaten, including with pieces of wood, and tied up with ropes. The investigation is confidential.

Military police officers who attended to the incident on the night of January 24 produced an initial report on the case. In the document, two PMs claim that they took a statement from an employee at the kiosk. The man’s version is that Moïse’s attackers were two, who would have chased him along the beach and used the kiosk stairs to access the boardwalk.

According to this account, one man put a leglock on Moïse’s neck to immobilize him, while the other slammed a piece of wood into the victim’s back. The information in the report produced by the PM was revealed by the newspaper O Globo and confirmed by the UOL.

The version cited by the family is however different. To the Human Rights Commission of the OAB-RJ, the family reported that Moïse was assaulted by four men, not two, after an order from a kiosk employee.

It is not clear, according to the initial information, if the employee named by the family is the same one who attended the PMs on the day of the crime.

Moïse’s family is due to attend DH this afternoon. The Civil Police reports that witnesses were heard and continues to seek information to identify the aggressors.