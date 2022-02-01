Congols beaten to death begged for life, military say – National

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro investigates the death of Congolese Moise Mugenyi Kabagambe (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

The Congolese, beaten to death on the beach in Rio de Janeiro, after collecting a debt, begged for his life during the attacks. This is what two military police officers who attended to the incident that culminated in the death of 24-year-old Mose Mugenyi Kabagambe, on the 24th, revealed.

“Two men chased the victim who was running across the sand, when, on the way up to the Tropiclia kiosk, he was overtaken, where he was beaten with a club, and the victim screamed, asking not to kill him”, says an excerpt from the testimony of police officers. The Congolese was buried at the Iraj Cemetery, in the North Zone of Rio, on Sunday (1/30).

Mose had been in Brazil since 2011, when he fled the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Brutality

Mose beating to death for about 15 minutes with sticks at a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, on the 24th of this month. The moment was captured by security cameras.

Moise reportedly went to collect the kiosk manager’s payment for two days late. He worked there as a kitchen help.

According to police, the crime would have taken place around 9:30 pm. But they only learned about the case at 11:20 pm, during routine patrol, when they saw an ambulance parked on Avenida Lcio Costa, in front of the murder site.

So far, the Civil Police have identified the physical characteristics of at least two aggressors: they are brown-skinned men, according to the analysis of the characteristics made with the help of videos. One of them is 35 or 36 years old, has black, machine-cut hair, thin, had a goatee, is around 1.63 m tall and was wearing shorts and a black T-shirt. The other is 24 or 25 years old, approximately, with black, machine-cut hair, thin and shorter than the first.

Note issued by the Congolese community in Rio de Janeiro extols brutality and classifies the murder as an act of racism and xenophobia. “This brutal act, which not only manifests the structural racism of Brazilian society, but clearly demonstrates XENOPHOBIA in its forms, against foreigners, we of the Congolese community will not shut up”, says a note from the Congolese community.