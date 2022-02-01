Contraf-CUT claims anticipation of the second installment of PLR

The National Confederation of Financial Sector Workers (Contraf-CUT) sent this Monday (31) a letter to the banks Santander, Bradesco, Itaú, Safra, Banco do Brasil, Banco do Nordete (BNB) and Banco da Amazônia (Basa) to claim early payment of Profit Sharing (PLR) to bank employees.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement (CCT) of the category determines that banks have until March 1st to carry out the credit. Every year, Contraf-CUT requests the advance, often granted by financial institutions.

March is the date of payment of the second installment of PLR 2021, discounting the amount paid as an advance in September 2021. With the banks’ balance sheets for the year 2021 closed and the consolidated results, each financial institution can now calculate what it will pay in PLR to your employees. It is important to remember that in 2020 the banking category won a two-year agreement that guaranteed, among other advances, a readjustment of 10.97% (inflation reset + real increase of 0.5%) in the fixed and additional installments on the PLR 2021.

PLR

The banking category was the first in Brazil to gain share of the companies’ profits. Since 1995, the CCT has determined the payment of PLR by banks.

The PLR ​​consists of a basic rule and an additional installment:

1- Basic Rule: corresponds to 90% of the base salary + fixed amounts of a salary nature, readjusted in September 2021, plus the fixed amount of BRL 2,807.03, limited to the individual amount of BRL 15,058.34.

The basic rule is capped at 12.8% of the bank’s net income; and, as a minimum, a percentage of 5% of the bank’s net income. That is, if the total amount of the PLR ​​”Basic Rule” is less than 5% of the bank’s net income, in 2021, the individual amount must be increased until reaching 2.2 employee salaries and limited to the amount of BRL 33,128 .31, or until the total amount of the PLR ​​“Basic Rule” reaches 5% of net income, whichever comes first.

2- Additional portion: corresponds to the linear division of 2.2% of net income, by the total number of employees, in equal parts, up to the individual limit of R$ 5,614.06.

According to the CCT, all financial institutions that showed a profit are obliged to pay the PLR, with the exception of those that had a loss in 2021.

Check the bank balance sheet disclosure calendar

Santander – 02/02

Bradesco – 02/08

BB – 02/14

Itaú – 02/10

Basis – 03/31

*The other banks did not disclose the results release dates