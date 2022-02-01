Corinthians announces the hiring of goalkeeper Ivan, ex-Ponte Preta: “I feel very accomplished” | Corinthians

After several days training at the club’s premises and being registered with the CBF’s BID on Monday afternoon, the 24-year-old goalkeeper had his signing confirmed.

He signed a three-year contract, after Ponte Preta agreed to negotiate him. Corinthians acquired 50% of Ivan’s economic rights, but kept the amounts involved in the negotiation confidential.

Although it had 100% of the goalkeeper’s economic rights, Ponte should not receive anything for the transfer. That’s because Macaca contracted loans of around R$ 12 million with the company that manages Ivan’s career and used the athlete as payment guarantee.

– I am very happy, I feel very accomplished to have the opportunity to wear this shirt. I hope to be able to help both Corinthians and my teammates – said Ivan, to the official website of Corinthians.

Ivan played in the Pre-Olympic tournament in 2020 and was even called up by coach Tite to the senior team in 2019. In the past, the goalkeeper has already been the target of European giants, such as Italian Milan and Spain’s Barcelona.

So far, Corinthians has announced the signings of midfielder Paulinho, defender Robson Bambu, and left-back Bruno Melo for 2022. Ivan is, therefore, the fourth signing.